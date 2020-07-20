TUSCALOOSA — Two days after securing the top tackle and top center in the class of 2021, Alabama added a commitment from the No. 2 guard in the nation.
Terrence Ferguson, a top 50 prospect from Fort Valley, Georgia, committed to the Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon. Alabama has taken a top five player from Georgia in back to back years, after signing Will Anderson in its 2020 class.
Alabama's 2021 class now has two five-star offensive linemen (Tommy Brockermeyer and JC Latham) and two four-stars (Ferguson and James Brockermeyer), three of them among the top 50 prospects at all positions, according to the 247 Sports Composite.
All of those offensive linemen have committed since June 12.
Offensive line was a big need for Alabama in this class with the upcoming departures of Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown and Chris Owens.
Ferguson is the 15th commitment in Alabama's 2021 class, Ferguson being the fifth ranked in the top 50 nationally, joining Tommy Brockermeyer, Latham, wide receiver Jacorey Brooks and edge defender Dallas Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.