TUSCALOOSA — Alabama announced its ticket plan for the 2020 football season on Tuesday, including approximately 20 percent capacity and a facemask requirement at Bryant-Denny Stadium and a moratorium on tailgating activities on campus.
The Crimson Tide announced the policies in an e-mail sent to Tide Pride members.
"As you know, the SEC recently announced that the 2020 football season will be comprised of a 10-game, conference-only schedule that will kick off on September 26. In compliance with state public health guidance, seating in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 2020 Alabama football season will be socially distanced resulting in approximately 20% seating capacity,” the e-mail from athletic director Greg Byrne said.
“Also, due to guidelines relating to social distancing and large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted on The University of Alabama campus for the 2020 football season.”
Alabama’s five home games on the SEC-only 2020 schedule are against Texas A&M on Oct. 3, Georgia on Oct. 17, Mississippi State on Oct. 31, Kentucky on Nov. 21 and Auburn on Nov. 28.
Ticket availability will vary among various levels including skybox holders, Tide Pride members, football lettermen, faculty, staff and students. The ticket request deadline is Aug. 28 and any remaining tickets at that time will be re-allocated.
