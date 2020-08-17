The Southeastern Conference announced week one opponents on Monday, as both Alabama and Auburn found out who they'll be playing on Sept. 26.
The Crimson Tide will travel to Missouri to take on the Tigers and Auburn will host Kentucky.
Missouri kicks off the 2020 season under first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who comes to Columbia, Missouri, after coaching at Appalachian State.
Auburn will host a Kentucky team that features former Tigers quarterback Joey Gatewood, who transferred over the offseason to play in Lexington, Kentucky, this season. However, Gatewood has not yet received a waiver for immediate eligibility.
The conference will release the remaining dates for games on Monday evening.
