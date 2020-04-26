It turned out all of Alabama’s 2020 NFL draft action ended Friday night.
For the first time since 2016, no Alabama player was selected in the final four rounds of the draft Saturday.
Jared Mayden, Shyheim Carter and Matt Womack failed to get drafted and instead will go the free agent route after five Tide player were drafted in the second and third rounds Friday.
A total of 10 Alabama players were taken in the draft. Meanwhile, four more players from LSU heard their names called across Rounds 4-7 – including long snapper Blake Ferguson in the sixth round – as the rival Tigers broke Alabama’s draft record with 14 players taken during a single draft, eclipsing the 12 the Crimson Tide had in 2018.
Among the Alabama players drafted this weekend included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 10, Cleveland Browns), receivers Henry Ruggs III (No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders) and Jerry Jeudy (No. 15, Denver Broncos), safety Xavier McKinney (No. 36, New York Giants), cornerback Trevon Diggs (No. 51, Dallas Cowboys), defensive end Raekwon Davis (No. 56, Miami Dolphins), and outside linebackers Terrell Lewis (No. 84, Los Angeles Rams) and Anfernee Jennings (No. 87, New England Patriots).
On Friday, McKinney was the first Alabama player off the board in the second round.
An hour later, teammate Trevon Diggs, a 6-foot-2 corner, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys. Former defensive end Raekwon Davis followed when the Miami Dolphins took him with the 56th pick. Davis joins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, taken at No. 5, with the Dolphins.
Later in the evening, outside linebackers Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings were taken No. 84 and 87 overall midway through the third round by the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, respectively.
Jennings became the 58th Crimson Tide player selected in the top three rounds of the NFL Draft since 2010.
McKinney, a safety, started all 28 games over the past two seasons at Alabama, capping his three-year Tide career with 176 total tackles, 13 for loss, 15 pass breakups, six sacks and five interceptions during that time.
Meanwhile, Diggs followed in his older brother Stefon’s footsteps into the NFL.
As a second-round pick, Trevon Diggs has bragging rights over Stefon, who was a fifth-round selection of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills this offseason for a first-round pick the Vikings used to take LSU receiver Justin Jefferson on Thursday night
A potential mid-round pick as a junior, the 6-foot-7, 311-pound Davis returned to Alabama for his senior season in order to complete his undergraduate degree and become the first in his family to graduate from college.
Davis finished his four-year Crimson Tide career with 175 total tackles, 18.5 for loss, and 11.5 sacks, with his best season coming as a sophomore in 2017 when he led the team with 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 69 total tackles.
Partners on the field last season at Alabama, Jennings and Lewis also went into the NFL together Friday night with Jennings going No. 87 overall to the New England Patriots after Lewis went to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 84 overall.
Considered a physical freak at 6-foot-5 and a lean 262 pounds with 34-inch arms and 10-inch hands, Lewis is a true boom-or-bust pick that has all the potential to be an All-Pro pass rusher off the edge but that comes with a lengthy injury history.
A former five-star recruit from the Washington D.C. area, Lewis finished his three-year career with 58 total tackles, 13 1/2 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
While his production might not match up with other elite pass rushers, including Jennings, his physical traits and natural athleticism make him appealing to NFL teams.
