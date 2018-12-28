How Alabama ran the table during the regular season and remained perfect by winning the SEC Championship Game to qualify for the College Football Playoff:
--
Alabama 51, Louisville 14
Tua Tagovailoa threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while Alabama’s defense held Louisville to just 16 rushing yards as the Crimson Tide easily controlled the season opener. Tagovailoa completed 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards and Jerry Jeudy caught the two scoring passes. Quinnen Williams led the defense with six tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss.
--
Alabama 57, Arkansas State 7
Alabama threw five touchdown passes in the first half and easily dominated its home opener. Tagovailoa threw for a then-career-high 228 yards and four touchdowns. Jalen Hurts hit on seven-of-nine throws for 93 yards and two scores. Najee Harris broke the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career with 135 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
--
Alabama 62, Ole Miss 7
The Crimson Tide became the first team in SEC history to score 50-plus points in its first three games. Tagovailoa completed 11 of 15 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns while playing in just the first half. Jerry Jeudy had three catches for 136 yards and two scores. Ole Miss scored on the first offensive play of the game, then Alabama ran off 62 unanswered points. Williams led the defense with six tackles while Christian Miller added five tackles and 2.5 sacks.
--
Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23
Tagovailoa set career records for pass attempts (30), completions (22), yards (387) and total touchdowns (5) as Alabama picked up its second SEC victory. His four scoring passes tied a career best. Dylan Moses had nine tackles, five solo, and Isaiah Buggs had three of the Tide’s seven sacks.
--
Alabama 56, Louisiana 14
Three quarterbacks combined for 340 yards and four touchdowns as Alabama took a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and easily dominated the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaylen Waddle returned a punt 63 yards for a score and caught two touchdown passes, including a 94-yarder that tied the second-longest scoring pass in school history.
--
Alabama 65, Arkansas 31
For the sixth straight game Alabama scored on its first series and the Tide rolled up 639 yards of total offense. Tagovailoa averaged 33.4 yards per completion with four touchdowns while Damien Harris ran for 111 yards and two scores. Moses had 10 tackles and Deionte Thompson added nine to lead the defense. Junior tight end Irv Smith Jr. had two catches for 123 yards, including a 76-yard score on the first play of the game.
--
Alabama 39, Missouri 10
Alabama had two receivers with 100-plus yards for the third straight game as Jeudy had a career-high 147 yards on three catches and Smith caught four balls for 100 yards. Both had touchdown receptions. Mack Wilson had a team-leading 11 tackles and a sack, while Williams made seven tackles and recorded Alabama’s first safety since 2015. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, all in the first half.
--
Alabama 58, Tennessee 21
School records fell as the Crimson Tide dominated their traditional rival. The 58 points was the most points Alabama ever scored against the Vols, and gave the Tide their 12th straight win in the series, the longest winning streak in the rivalry. The offense gained 545 yards, the first time in school history that the Tide opened the season with eight games of 500-plus yards. Four touchdown passes from Tagovailoa gave him 25 for the season, fourth on the single-season record chart.
--
Alabama 29, LSU 0
Alabama clinched the SEC West with a shutout win over LSU in Tiger Stadium. The Tide outgained LSU 576-196 in total offense and limited the Tigers to just 12 yards rushing. Williams had a career-best 10 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Savion Smith and Moses both had six tackles and Wilson had an interception. Tagovailoa finished the game with 344 total yards and three touchdowns. Jeudy had eight catches for 103 yards and Harris ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
--
Alabama 24, Mississippi State 0
For the second straight week Alabama shut out an SEC West opponent, recording five sacks and holding the Bulldogs to 44 yards rushing. Josh Jacobs had a career-best 20 carries for 97 yards while scoring once on the ground and once receiving. The defense held the Bulldogs to 169 yards, 248 yards less than State had been averaging coming into the game. The win gave Alabama 10 victories for the 11th straight season. It was the Tide’s first back-to-back shutouts since 2012.
--
Alabama 50, The Citadel 17
After being tied 10-10 at the half, Alabama broke loose for four scores in the third quarter to take command of this game. The victory gave the Tide a school-record 25 straight home wins and marked the 22nd time Alabama has recorded 11 wins. Under coach Nick Saban, the Tide has won 11 games 10 times, including an SEC-record eight in a row. The Citadel threw two passes in the game, which tied for the fewest passes by an Alabama opponent. Tagovailoa broke the single-season touchdown passing record with his 31st scoring throw.
--
Alabama 52, Auburn 21
Tagovailoa completed a record-setting regular season with a school-best six touchdowns, five passing and one rushing. He also moved from fifth to a tie for second in career passing touchdowns with 47. Anfernee Jennings led the defense with eight tackles, a sack and an interception. Moses and LaBryan Ray both tallied nine tackles. The Tide won all 12 regular-season games by at least 20 points, the most to start a season in NCAA history. The senior class also tied last year’s class with 53 wins, another NCAA best.
--
Alabama 35, Georgia 28
Alabama faced a 14-point deficit twice in the SEC championship game - the most it had trailed by all season — but rallied to win behind an unlikely hero — Jalen Hurts. The former starting quarterback replaced an injured Tua Tagovailoa with Alabama trailing 28-21. He led a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives, capping the win with a 15-yard run with just over a minute to play. His touchdown run followed an unsuccessful fake punt by Georgia that set up the winning drive.
