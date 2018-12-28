Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Alabama (13-0)
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV/Radio: CBS; FM-93.9, AM-920, AM-1400
The series: Oklahoma leads 3-1-1
The line: Alabama by 14
--
Four-down territory
1. Past results really don’t matter, but Oklahoma remains one of the few teams nationally that owns a winning record against the Crimson Tide. The Sooners own a 3-1-1 record against the Tide, but only one of those wins came with Nick Saban at the helm. That was a 45-31 win over the Tide in the 2014 Sugar Bowl. Obviously, both of those teams are much different now and the stakes are much higher.
2. Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle: Alabama’s star quarterback underwent ankle surgery after the SEC championship game and he’s been on the mend ever since. He assured everyone that he would be fine by game time, but will he really be 100 percent? Also, does he need to be 100 percent to torch a defense that has been scorched by most of the teams it has played? However, he does have a capable backup behind him by the name of Jalen Hurts.
3. Speaking of Hurts, how much will the now-graduated backup quarterback play against the Sooners? Hurts saved the day against Georgia in the SEC championship game, and it will be interesting to see if the Tide has some packages in place for him to give the Sooners’ porous defense something else to think about.
4. Does defense win championships? Most people expect Alabama to torch Oklahoma’s defense. After all, the Sooners allow 32.1 points per game and had a four-game stretch where they allowed 189 points (47.25 per points per game). They allow an average of 448 yards per game and a 45 percent third-down conversion rate. Alabama is much better defensively than the Sooners, but did allow 28 points against Georgia in the SEC championship game. Oklahoma is one of the few teams that has the ability to match Alabama score for score, so defense will be at a premium.
--
Key matchup
Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray vs. Alabama’s defense
Kyler Murray has the Heisman Trophy, which didn’t go over too well among Alabama’s players and fans. Although he put up video game numbers, this is going to be the first legit defense he’s seen. He’s going to have to have a monster game against the Tide to give the Sooners a chance to win. On the other hand, Murray is by far the best quarterback and Oklahoma has the most explosive offense the Tide will have faced this season. It’s Murray’s best chance to show that he was deserving of the Heisman.
--
Player of the Week
Quinnen Williams, DT
Alabama’s Outland Trophy-winning defensive lineman has been unblockable this season. He’s recorded 66 tackles, including 17 for loss. He has eight sacks to his credit, and if he can get to quarterback Kyler Murray, the Tide defense will be in good shape.
--
By the numbers
14 – Largest deficit Alabama faced this season. Georgia built a pair of14-point leads in the SEC Championship Game, only to give up 21 straight points to end the game.
84: Total number of touchdowns scored by Alabama this season, including defense/special teams.
85: Total number of touchdowns scored by Oklahoma this season, including defense/special teams.
118: Number of points Alabama has scored off of 21 takeaways. Alabama has turned 18 of 21 turnovers into points.
--
Prediction
Alabama 48. Oklahoma 35
Oklahoma is the first team Alabama will have faced this season that has the ability to score with the Crimson Tide. The only team to hold Oklahoma down was Army, which did that not so much with defense as it did with a ball-control option offense. Alabama could use a similar formula to win – mixing a big-play passing attack with an effective ground game. Or, the Tide simply can go out and thrash the Sooners with a passing attack that features all sorts of weapons. Alabama’s game plan could be dictated by how well Tua Tagovailoa has recovered from ankle surgery he underwent after the SEC Championship Game. If he is at 100 percent, expect the Tide to air it out. Even if he is mostly healthy, look for Nick Saban to protect him as much as possible from further injury and possibly go with a more conservative approach. Either way, Alabama will get enough defensive stops to win and advance.
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.