TUSCALOOSA — Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats finalized his first full recruiting class Wednesday, adding four signatures to a Top-20 nationally ranked class.
The Crimson Tide received letters of intent from five-star prep point guard Josh Primo, Yale graduate transfer forward Jordan Bruner, junior college All-American wing Keon Ellis and versatile prep forward Darius Miles of IMG Academy.
Combined with November signee Keon Ambrose-Hylton, Alabama finishes with the nation's No. 18 overall class, according to 247Sports.com. It's the Crimson Tide's highest ranked class since 2017's No. 8 class that was highlighted by one-and-done NBA lottery pick Collin Sexton, as well as three starters from last season in wings Herbert Jones, John Petty Jr. and Alex Reese.
Primo is the highlight of this year's class. The 6-foot-6 Canadian product is rated the No. 7 combo guard per 247Sports and a potential first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Primo averaged 11.2 minutes for Team Canada at last summer's FIBA under-19 games in Greece and is a dynamic backcourt option alongside sophomore guards Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford next season.
"Josh gives us that other ball-handler in the backcourt to play alongside our other guards," Oats said of Primo. "His size at the guard position allows us to play multiple guards on the floor together as we like to do. He’s a big-time gym rat that’s shown great improvement even here recently. ... We love Josh’s overall versatility, play-making ability, shooting and his experience playing on Canadian national teams. He’s a proven competitor on both ends of the floor on an international level of play.”
Bruner is a 6-foot-9 power forward from Yale who was a first-team All-Ivy League player last season after averaging 10.9 points and an Ivy League-leading 9.2 rebounds per game. The graduate transfer also made 32 3-pointers last season, which should fit well into Oats' perimeter offense.
“We felt like Jordan was the best grad transfer available this season based on what we needed," Oats said of Bruner in a prepared statement. "He provides us a big that impacts the game tremendously on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he’s a big that is capable of being a playmaker on the perimeter while also providing a presence inside. His basketball IQ and overall skill level are exactly what we needed to put us in a position to contend on a nationally relevant level. ... He’s played in multiple NCAA tournaments and pushed Yale to unprecedented heights in his time there. We’re looking for him to do the same in his year with us.”
Ellis was a second-team junior college All-American and the third-ranked juco prospect available, according to 247Sports, after averaging 18.7 points for Florida SouthWestern State College. Ellis shot 54 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc last season.
Miles is more of a true wing who averaged 12.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while playing for IMG Academy's postgraduate team last season. Hailing originally from Washington, D.C., he was rated as a three-star wing, according to 247Sports.
