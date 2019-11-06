TUSCALOOSA — Nick Saban said Monday the status of Tua Tagovailoa for Saturday’s LSU game would be a game-time decision as the junior quarterback continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained against Tennessee.
Tagovailoa practiced twice last week and again Monday and Tuesday. Video from the viewing segment of practice Monday and Tuesday showed Tagovailoa moving well while throwing.
On Monday, teammates talked about what they have seen from the junior quarterback after he returned to practice. He was limited in what he was doing, as the coaching staff was taking precautions against him aggravating the injury.
"He looked good for what he did, the coaches kind of held him to a limited standpoint, and he knows himself (better) than anybody, so we'll see what comes this week," junior right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. said Monday.
Added junior receiver Jerry Jeudy: "He looked pretty good, he was out there and felt comfortable. He did everything he needed to do. It's just a day-by-day (process) to see how it goes."
Still, Tagovailoa hasn't allowed the injury to bring down his usual up-beat attitude, even as he continues to go through an arduous "rapid" rehabilitation process meant to expedite his return to the field.
"He's always been super positive, so even with his injury he's been positive," Wills said. "He goes in there, gets his rehab, gets his treatment in, and then comes out to practice. And no matter if he's participating or not, or in the game or not like (against Arkansas), he just comes out with the same energy, from a positive standpoint, and keeps everybody uplifted."
Whether or not he plays Saturday will ultimately be determined by how much improvement Tagovailoa can make practice to practice this week, with his expected on-field reps dependent on how he responds to the previous day’s workload.
"When I say that, we cannot predict ... if he goes out there today and looks good, then his rep count is going to go up and we're going to prepare his as if he'll have an opportunity to play in the game," Saban said. "If he has a setback during the week, you can't really control that, but that would change the plan."
Saban added both the starter and backup quarterbacks trade practice reps fairly evenly through the first three practices of the week, so whether Tagovailoa is fully cleared to return to active duty shouldn't affect on how passes are split up early in game week.
"The way we practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, both quarterbacks (Tagovailoa and Mac Jones) are going to get pretty much the same (number of) reps," Saban said, "and that's probably how we'll manage it this week in terms of preparation."
Tagovailoa returned to practice last Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing a state-of-the-art tightrope ankle surgery on Oct. 20, though he was severely limited according to Saban. If he plays Saturday against LSU, it would be 20 days post-surgery, one of the quickest turnarounds following the tightrope procedure ever for a skill player.
And while there is a general confidence and expectation that Tagovailoa should be available in some capacity against LSU, his approach hasn't changed much throughout this endeavor and his teammates certainly seem to appreciate it.
"He's a leader on the team, people look up to him, players look up to him, coaches turn and see where he's at and what he's going to say before a drive to get that thing going," Wills said, "so no matter whether he's in or out, he still has the same outlook on what's going to happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.