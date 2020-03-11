TUSCALOOSA — One fallacy in the recruiting world is that Alabama doesn’t play true freshmen.
As evidenced by last year’s Crimson Tide defense, which featured six different true freshmen starters at various times throughout the season, Nick Saban will utilize freshmen when needed.
In fact, eight true freshmen started for the Crimson Tide last season, including four – offensive lineman Evan Neal (13), linebackers Shane Lee (13) and Christian Harris (12) and nose guard DJ Dale (10) – that started at least 10 games in 2019.
While it might make for fodder for opposing coaches on the recruiting trail, facts are facts.
If a player is talented enough and can handle the responsibility of considerable playing time, Alabama will play them, regardless of their grade.
With that in mind, here are 12 freshmen — both true and redshirt — that Crimson Tide fans should keep an eye on throughout spring practice, which begins Friday:
Bryce Young — QB
The prize of the most recent signing class will also be the biggest attraction, as many fans anticiapte the five-star California product supplanting interim-starter Mac Jones as Alabama’s starting QB.
Since arriving on campus in January, Young has already impressed many with his maturity and leadership, regularly guiding his fellow freshmen through Alabama’s Fourth Quarter workout program.
As the nation’s No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Young was among the country’s most decorated high school seniors after combining for 4,885 total yards and 68 total touchdowns for Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California.
He was also highly proficient as a passer, completing 72.6 percent of his passes for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
Don't expect Young to be the starter in the first game. That won’t happen, especially after Jones impressed in four fill-in starts in place of injured QB Tua Tagovailoa last season, throwing for 1,172 yards and 13 touchdowns on 71.4-percent passing (70-of-98) in those games. Also sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother, is in the mix.
Still, it’s hard to gloss over Young’s sheer natural talent and, given what Tua Tagovailoa did when handed the reins to Alabama’s offense in the 2017 national championship game, Saban could certainly be more inclined to give Young a chance sooner than later.
Traeshon Holden, Thaiu Jones-Bell — WR
The Crimson Tide appears solid at receiver, where it returns rising senior DeVonta Smith and fellow three-year starter Jaylen Waddle as its top two options. Smith broke out with a team-leading 1,256 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019 while Waddle ranked third on the team with 1,227 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns.
Still, with the early departures of fellow standouts Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III to the NFL this offseason, there will be opportunities to be had within Alabama’s receiving corps.
Rising sophomore John Metchie III was an early enrollee like both Holden and Jones-Bell and managed to impress in his first spring with the team.
While Metchie seems like the obvious front runner to be elevated to starter-level status, but both Holden and Jones-Bell also have the natural size and athleticism to make an early impact as well, especially with strong springs.
Look for both to contribute throughout spring and possibly earn some opportunities next fall.
Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders — RB
Following the unexpected return of talented junior tailback Najee Harris, the backfield looks loaded once again, especially with the recent additions of four-star tailbacks McClellan and Roydell Williams.
While Harris and rising senior Brian Robinson Jr. should receive a majority of the carries, Alabama’s coaches have favored spreading the ball around its backfield, including involving multiple freshmen in the past.
That sort of approach should mean big things for both McClellan and Sanders, the latter a former 5-star signee who sat out his true freshman with a foot injury.
When healthy, Sanders certainly has the immense talent to contribute and was expected to have a role last season after impressing during summer activities. But a preseason injury and subsequent surgery forced the nation’s No. 1 tailback in 2019 to delay his arrival, though all indications are he’ll be available to play a major role this season.
Meanwhile, McClellan was a bit of a Signing Day surprise after flipping from a previous pledge to Oklahoma on the first day of the early period last December, but the 5-11 and 200-pound Texas product certainly has the goods to contribute early. A consensus Top-50 player nationally last year, McClellan totaled more than 6,400 rushing yards on 842 carries and 122 touchdowns during his high school career at Aledo (Texas).
Will Anderson Jr., Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Demouy Kennedy, Drew Sanders — LB
As indicated earlier, Alabama has shown a willingness to play true freshmen at linebacker and even with the healthy returns of veterans Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon.
But while Moses and McMillon will certainly restock things at middle linebacker, and potentially moving both Harris and Lee back down the pecking order, the offseason departures of starting outside linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis open up opportunities on the edges for an array of talented freshmen options.
Anderson, Braswell and Sanders are the three five-star additions with the size and athleticism that will help them translate well into the SEC. Anderson and Sanders are 6-4 and 6-5 and 230 pounds, respectively, while Braswell is no slouch at 6-3 and 220-pounds and growing. In-state products Bratton and Kennedy, of Muscle Shoals and Theodore, also tip the scales at 6-3 with broad frames that should help them as pass rushers.
Brandon Turnage, Jahquez Robinson — DB
Despite redshirting, Turnage did more than enough to climb the depth chart to see practice reps with the second team at cornerback before finding his way onto the field against Western Carolina late last season.
Meanwhile, Robinson has already impressed after being the first member of Alabama’s 2020 signing class to arrive on campus, landing the day after signing in mid-December and immediately participating in practice.
With the defensive back departures of three starters — cornerbacks Shyheim Carter, Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney — Alabama will need to replenish its defensive back depth and both Turnage and Robinson fit the mold of what Saban likes out of his corners at 6-foot-plus and 180 pounds.
