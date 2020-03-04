TUSCALOOSA — Alabama announced that it has hired two people to replace former strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide formally named Indiana strength and conditioning duo David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea as its newly-created director of sports performance and director of performance science.
"Just as with any other area, we feel that it is imperative that we adopt and integrate advancements in the field of strength and conditioning that will provide elite training, while better protecting our players from injuries and helping them develop and perform at a higher level," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "Our program has been working toward these type of advancements with the development and construction of our own sports science center, and with the addition of David and Matt, we believe our student-athletes will be better equipped to reach their goals for many years to come."
The hires formally fill a hole vacated when Cochran left to become Georgia's special teams coordinator last week after 13 seasons with the Tide.
Ballou spent the past two years as Indiana's director of athletic performance while Rhea was the Hoosiers’ high performance coordinator. Both also served two years apiece in similar roles at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before Ballou accepted a co-director of strength and conditioning at Notre Dame in 2017. Ballou, who played fullback at Indiana between 1997-99, also spent more than a dozen years as the head strength and conditioning coach at Avon (Indiana) High.
Rhea has an educational background having served as a professor of kinesiology at A.T. Still University where he taught courses in sports conditioning and exercise physiology and has published nearly 100 studies in performance enhancement.
Alabama's new sports science center will be a comprehensive facility that will feature assessment areas for all athletes, physical-evaluation areas, a behavioral health center, two athlete-recovery rooms that feature 15 specialized recovery chairs, three float beds and a multi-person, whole-body cryo chamber.
