TUSCALOOSA — It turns out Nick Saban's offseason will involve far more turnover than anyone — even himself — could've expected.

Longtime Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran has left the program to take an on-field coaching job as Georgia's special teams coordinator under friend and former Crimson Tide coaching colleague Kirby Smart. Both schools confirmed the move later Monday afternoon.

“We appreciate Scott’s contribution to our organization over the last 13 years. We can’t thank him enough for his service and dedication to our program, and his commitment to our players," Saban said in a statement. "He is taking his career in a new direction, and we wish Scott, Cissy and the kids the best. As we do with every position that opens here, we will go out and hire the best person to lead our strength and conditioning program and help our players maximize the resources available in our new sports science facility.”

Saban informed the team Monday afternoon, ESPN's Chris Lowe sa.

"Scott did a really good job for us here and was a big part of our success, but he was looking for a new career path," Saban told ESPN on Monday afternoon. "He wanted to get on to the field coaching and would like one day, I think, to be a head coach. We didn't really have anything here to offer him along those lines, and Georgia did. I understand him wanting to take on that path.

"As good as Scott was for us here as our head strength coach, it's probably best for him and best for us if he's able to do there at Georgia what he wants to do now with his career."

Cochran, an LSU graduate, has been an integral part of Alabama's coaching staff since Saban arrived in 2007 and is considered one of the most important figures to the Crimson Tide's unparalleled success over the past 14 seasons, second only to Saban.

Known for his loud gravely drawl, Cochran is a favorite among Alabama fans and was considered one of the top strength and conditioning coaches in college football, ranking fifth nationally with a $595,000 per year salary, according to USA Today's annual coaching salary database.

Smart reportedly tried to hire away Cochran when he took over at Georgia, his alma mater, in late 2015, but Saban was able to rebuff that advance with a considerable pay raise for Cochran.

It's unclear who Alabama would target to replace Cochran as the team's next strength and conditioning coach, but there are several former Tide assistant strength coaches under Cochran that have gone on to run similar strength programs with other teams, including Louisiana-Lafayette's Mark Hocke and new Ole Miss strength coach Wilson Love.

"We're in a good position to bring in somebody at the top of their profession, and I think we'll have a lot of people interested," Saban told ESPN. "I'm excited to see who all is out there."