Whether it was the blond streak in his hair or the self-drawn cartoon tattoos that line his body, Xavier McKinney has always managed to stick out — even within Alabama's defense.
"It was just like something that really kept me level-headed,” McKinney told 247Sports.com last season. “I found my peace with it. Something in my free time, if I wasn’t doing anything or maybe if I was stressed about something then I would just start drawing and put on some music. It relaxed me, so I kept doing it, and eventually, I realized I was actually pretty good at it.”
For the last two years, McKinney has been a staple in the Crimson Tide secondary, roaming in coverage or creeping near the line of scrimmage, as the versatile strong safety repeatedly made his mark all across the field.
Now he'll have the chance to do that in the NFL after being selected by the New York Giants at No. 36 overall in the second round Friday of the NFL draft. McKinney was the first of five defensive Alabama players selected on Day 2 of the draft. Through three rounds, nine Tide players have been selected.
An hour later, teammate Trevon Diggs, a 6-foot-2 corner, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the 51st overall pick. Former defensive end Raekwon Davis followed when the Miami Dolphins took him with the 56th pick. Davis joins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, taken at No. 5, with the Dolphins.
Later in the evening, outside linebackers Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings were taken No. 84 and 87 overall midway through the third round by the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, respectively.
Jennings’ selection helped Alabama tie rival LSU with nine players drafted in the first three rounds Friday. Jennings became the 58th Crimson Tide player selected in the top three rounds of the NFL Draft since 2010.
McKinney, a safety, started all 28 games over the past two seasons at Alabama, capping his three-year Tide career with 176 total tackles, 13 for loss, 15 pass breakups, six sacks and five interceptions during that time.
Meanwhile, Diggs followed in his older brother Stefon’s footsteps into the NFL.
As a second-round pick, Trevon Diggs has bragging rights over Stefon, who was a fifth-round selection of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills this offseason for a first-round pick the Vikings used to take LSU receiver Justin Jefferson on Thursday night
A potential mid-round pick as a junior, the 6-foot-7, 311-pound Davis returned to Alabama for his senior season in order to complete his undergraduate degree and become the first in his family to graduate from college.
Davis finished his four-year Crimson Tide career with 175 total tackles, 18.5 for loss, and 11.5 sacks, with his best season coming as a sophomore in 2017 when he led the team with 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 69 total tackles.
Partners on the field last season at Alabama, Jennings and Lewis also went into the NFL together Friday night with Jennings going No. 87 overall to the New England Patriots after Lewis went to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 84 overall.
Considered a physical freak at 6-foot-5 and a lean 262 pounds with 34-inch arms and 10-inch hands, Lewis is a true boom-or-bust pick that has all the potential to be an All-Pro pass rusher off the edge but that comes with a lengthy injury history.
A former five-star recruit from the Washington D.C. area, Lewis finished his three-year career with 58 total tackles, 13 1/2 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
While his production might not match up with other elite pass rushers, including Jennings, his physical traits and natural athleticism make him appealing to NFL teams.
