TUSCALOOSA — Alabama’s offensive line is getting a rather large shot in the arm this week as 338-pound Deonte Brown is eligible to play after serving the final four games of the six-game NCAA suspension from last season.
Not that his return means the redshirt junior offensive guard from Decatur, who started five games in the middle of last season, will immediately crack the Crimson Tide’s first-team lineup up front.
“The plan for every player on our team is the guy’s got to beat somebody out if he wants to play,” coach Nick Saban said Monday. “I mean, nobody is entitled to play. If he gets in shape, he does what he’s supposed to do, shows he can play better than somebody else that’s playing, that’s the plan. Just like it’s the plan for every other guy on the team. And that’s really kind of up to him, not up to me.”
Brown is currently listed as a backup to freshman left guard Evan Neal, the former five-star signee who has started the first four games this season, but also has experience at right guard, where former Florida State junior transfer Landon Dickerson has started three of the first four games. The only exception is when Dickerson started at center against New Mexico State in place of a Chris Owens.
Brown, who struggled with his weight throughout the first few seasons in Tuscaloosa, finally found his way into the starting rotation at left guard against Tennessee midway through last year, providing a powerful push inside throughout the back half of SEC play.
Brown was one of three players suspended six games by the NCAA prior to the team’s College Football Playoff run last season, along with since-transferred junior tight end Kedrick James (SMU) and then-junior offensive tackle Elliot Baker, who left the team after the season.
Tide returns to SEC play
Xavier McKinney got his first taste of Southeastern Conference competition of the season two weeks ago at South Carolina and now he’s craving more.
Though admittedly Alabama’s junior safety needed that experience to remind him how much the second-ranked Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC) need to elevate its game against fellow SEC teams like Ole Miss, who comes to Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I think it’s fun. I was excited to get back going when we played South Carolina (in the first) SEC game, so I always feel like it's fun,” McKinney said. “Even that game, I think the very first drive, they were moving pretty fast and I’m not going to lie, I got kind of tired out there.
“But I got back to the sideline and I was just like, ‘it’s time to condition,’ because it gets real when we’re playing the SEC schools. They're moving a little faster, they're a lot stronger.”
Alabama’s 47-23 win Sept. 14 at South Carolina provided much-needed “wake-up” call, especially for a Crimson Tide defense that surrendered 459 total yards on 86 plays to a mostly inexperienced Gamecocks offense that was led by freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski.
Ole Miss (2-2, 1-0 SEC) will bring its own pair of rookie quarterbacks in redshirt freshman starter Matt Corral and true freshman backup John Rhys Plumlee, who was a perfect 7 of 7 passing for 82 yards in relief of an injured Corral (ribs) in Saturday’s 28-20 loss to 23rd-ranked Cal.
“We’re excited about the SEC home opener here this Saturday on CBS. It’s an opportunity to play what could be arguably the best team we’ve played so far this year,” Saban said. “I know Ole Miss had a tough loss last week. But they’ve played well in a couple of games and had a couple of good wins. The quarterback (Corral) is playing really well for them. The backup quarterback (Plumlee) came in and played even better in the game last week.”
Alabama has had its fair share of issues against the offensive power of Ole Miss in recent years, including losing in back-to-back seasons to the Hugh Freeze-led Rebels in 2014-15. The Tide has won the last three meetings, including the last two by a combined score of 128-10.
“This is a well-coached team and this is a team that we’ve struggled with some in the past,” Saban said. “We’re certainly going to have to have a great week of preparation to be able to play well in this game.”
Injured starters update
For what probably feels like the first time all season, Nick Saban is hopeful about the injury status of several starters that missed time Saturday against Southern Miss.
Redshirt junior outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) and freshman nose guard D.J. Dale (knee) sat out Monday’s practice but could return Tuesday or Wednesday, Saban said, adding he’s “hopeful that they’ll be ready to play” against Ole Miss this coming Saturday.
Lewis sat out Saturday’s game after undergoing a minor procedure to help heal a hyperextended knee suffered a week before at South Carolina, while Dale missed the entire second half Saturday after experiencing a patella tendon strain just before halftime.
Meanwhile, freshman kicker Will Reichard remains “more day-to-day and a little more questionable” to play Saturday after suffering a pulled hip flexor when he struck the tee on a 29-yard kickoff last in the first quarter against Southern Miss.
“I think he may be a little more day-to-day and a little more questionable than the other guys,” Saban said of Reichard. “But I don’t think this is something, as a kicker, that you can kind of push the guy along and have something that’s going to aggravate him for the rest of the season, so we need to get it right now.”
