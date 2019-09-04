TUSCALOOSA — Alabama’s big foray into the NCAA’s transfer portal this offseason didn’t make nearly the splash of other teams around the nation, but it’s already paying off for the Crimson Tide offensive line.
Former Florida State graduate transfer Landon Dickerson has seemingly found a home in Tuscaloosa after arriving in early August, even securing a starting spot as the Crimson Tide’s first-team right guard.
“He’s a special guy,” junior right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. said. “He has a lot of energy for us. I like what he did.”
That energy allowed the 308-pound redshirt junior to also catch the attention of TV cameras during Saturday’s 42-3 win over Duke, especially when an animated Dickerson found himself embroiled in several on-field disputes with Blue Devils redshirt senior defensive lineman Edgar Cerenord.
“It was a good reaction from him,” Wills said of Dickerson. “It just caused more problems for the other guys.”
The clip of Dickerson smiling and waving at the in-stadium video feed of Cerenord leaving the field caught the attention of social media, and instantly made him a Crimson Tide fan favorite.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban doesn't appear to be a fan of such action, and made that opinion known during last Thursday’s radio show: “I tell the players, ‘If you want to talk [expletive] to the other team, join the [expletive] debate team.’ ”
Trash talk and expletives notwithstanding, Saban was more than pleased by Dickerson’s tenacity during the game.
“I thought he played with a lot of toughness, had a lot of effort out there, (and) did a good job for the most part,” Saban said. “(He was) one of the guys that we feel competed in the game like we like. … We certainly liked the competitive character that he played with. Like all players, I think there are things that ... at least we know where we’re at now and things we can work to improve on.”
--
SEC weekly honors
Tua Tagovailoa's season-opening debut may not have set off the national Richter scale, but it did enough to move the needle closer to home.
Alabama's junior quarterback was named the Southeastern Conference's co-offensive player of the week after throwing for 336 yards on 26 of31 passing and four touchdowns as part of a 42-point, 512-total yard effort offensively in Saturday's 42-3 win over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic in Atlanta.
Tagovailoa combined for 351 yards of total offense in just three quarters of action, including connecting with junior receiver Jerry Jeudy a career-high 10 times for 137 yards receiving Saturday.
True freshman nose guard D.J. Dale was also acknowledged by the league as its co-defensive lineman of the week after racking up three total tackles, including a half-tackle for loss on the game's first play. Dale also anchored a strong effort by Alabama's rebuilt defensive line that limited Duke to 107 rushing yards on 32 carries and just 204 total yards for the game.
Dale and Tagovailoa were also among six players to earn distinction from Alabama’s coaching staff for their play against Duke, along with receiver Jerry Jeudy (10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown) on offense, outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings (six tackles) and defensive back Xavier McKinney (team-leading eight tackles) on defense and Montgomery’s own Henry Ruggs III (one 22-yard kick return) on special teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.