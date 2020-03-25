TUSCALOOSA — Amid the uncertainty, Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats is anticipating one stark reality: the Crimson Tide could be without two of its top scorers from last season.
Underclassmen guards Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty Jr. are expected to test the waters of the upcoming NBA draft when the league resumes normal activities after suspending play in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"The two main ones are Kira and John Petty, they’re both going to put their name into the (NBA) draft," Oats said Tuesday on a conference call. "They’re going to go through workouts whenever those are. That’s the thing too, everything’s just up in the air."
There is speculation the NBA could return to action this summer, with a mid-to-late June time frame the current projection. Still, what that means for the draft is yet to be seen.
“It’s so hard to tell because you don’t even know where any of these teams are drafting,” Oats said. “I talked to the (Detroit) Pistons, I talked to the (Milwaukee) Bucks, and they don’t know where they’re going to draft. The lottery hasn’t happened, their season’s not over, so I think right now it’s really hard to tell.”
Because of all those unknowns, it’s difficult to say what Lewis or Petty may do, or even where they may end up getting drafted should they elect to remain in the NBA draft pool. Most online mock drafts have Lewis as a mid-to-late first-round option while Petty is considered more of a mid-to-late second-round pick at best.
Either way, Alabama isn’t standing pat.
“Based on feedback that they get, they both may leave, (and) we’re planning on possibly not having either of them back,” Oats said. “... The best course of action is to plan on them both leaving and if they happen to come back then it’s a pleasant surprise.
“I think for them both it’s going to be a family decision, a personal decision as to how comfortable they are with leaving.” Oats added.
Whatever their decision, the process of finding their replacements is already underway.
“If either one of them happens to come back we’ll address that when those decisions are made,” Oats said. “But I don’t think you can sit there and hope that guys come and then all of a sudden they leave and you’re (left high and dry).”
In just his second year, the 19-year-old Lewis was a first-team All-SEC selection after leading the Crimson Tide in average points scored (18.5), assists (5.2), steals (1.8) and minutes played (37.6) per game during the 2019-20 season.
Despite missing two games late in SEC play with a hyper-extended right arm, the 6-foot-7 Petty was a second-team all-conference pick after proving to be one of the country's most prolific 3-point shooters, ranking 9th nationally and first in the SEC shooting 44-percent from distance last season. Petty was also third on the team averaging 14.5 points per game and led the team with 6.6 rebounds per game from the wing position.
Based on rules the NCAA enacted in mid-2018, NBA hopefuls like Lewis and Petty can submit their names into the draft pool, go through designated pre-draft workouts and even consult with certified agents and still maintain the option to return to college should they choose, as long as they don’t officially hire an agent. And Oats doesn’t think that will be an issue in this circumstance.
“I don’t anticipate Kira and John hiring agents until they go through the process enough (to) know they’ve got a guarantee to get drafted in a spot where they’d be comfortable with leaving here,” Oats said. “They’re talking to agents getting feedback on how this process is going to work, getting advice from them. They’re both smart kids, they both have smart families that will help them make intelligent decisions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.