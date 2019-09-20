TUSCALOOSA — Less than a month into the regular season, concerns about Alabama’s lack of a run game are already starting to bother some in the program.
After managing just 76 rushing yards on a meager 25 carries Saturday while junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s career-best 444 passing yards and five touchdowns paced the second-ranked Crimson Tide to a 47-23 win at South Carolina, the nitpicking has begun.
“We’ve got a lot to work on, you know, it’s not hard to see that,” junior running back Najee Harris said. “But it’s just about finding our identity. It’s the first few games and we’re just trying to see all the stuff we’ve got to work on. People make it seem like we can’t run the ball but it’s (just) everybody’s stopping the run first, so what do you expect, you know? We’re going to work on it though.”
Even Tagovailoa tried to put the breaks on any definitive statements regarding Alabama’s offensive makeup this season.
“I think it’s still kind of early to say who we are as an offense,” Tagovailoa said.
Although its only three games in the regular season, there are some initial trends indicating this year’s Alabama attack could be a lot different than the run-first, throw-second approach of years past.
To date, the Crimson Tide has accounted for 99 carries for 539 yards and seven touchdowns compared to 82 completions on 108 attempts for 1,147 yards and 13 touchdowns.
That’s a 47.8-to-52.2 run-to-pass ratio, the first time the Tide ground game has been second-fiddle since the first three games of 2015. That season, junior tailback Derrick Henry proved to be a Heisman Trophy-worthy workhorse with an SEC single-season record 395 carries for 2,219 yards while Jake Coker finished 263-of-393 for 3,110 yards and 21 touchdowns en route to the program’s first national title since 2012.
Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) produced 571 total yards Saturday, but it has been unable to run the ball consistently in two of the first three games, including against South Carolina in which the rushing attack accounted for just 13.3 percent of its total offense.
“I knew we got lots of yards, but we only got 76 yards rushing and we’ve got to be able to run the ball better — not that we ran it poorly, we just didn’t run it enough,” head coach Nick Saban emphasized Saturday. “And a lot of the plays we ran today were called runs or (run-pass options), and we ended up passing because they were playing six guys in the box. So it’s not the play call as much it is the design of what we’re doing (offensively).”
The 76 yards on 25 rushes are the fewest since managing just 66 rushing yards on 32 carries (2.06 average) in a 14-13 win at Arkansas on Oct. 11, 2014. However, it helped that both Harris and fellow junior tailback Brian Robinson Jr. combined for seven receptions for 124 yards through the air, including two receiving touchdowns for Harris.
“All the running backs knew it wasn’t going to be a big game running (the ball), because the team was stopping the run first and had man-on-man outside, so we expected that,” Harris said. “There were a lot of built-in pass plays for us, running backs specifically, so you’ve got to make the best of your opportunities.”
The last two seasons, even while utilizing plenty of RPOs, Alabama relied heavily on the ground game, especially early in the season, running at a 60-65 percent clip through the first three games. In fact, the Tide’s 99 rushes this season are their fewest since managing just 96 carries for less than 400 rushing yards during the same time span in 2013.
But while the rushing production might not be where it has been in the past, Alabama’s coaches and players pointed out that wide discrepancy Saturday was merely the result of Tagovailoa taking what the South Carolina defense was giving with a one-high safety, man coverage on the outside and six to seven men around the line of scrimmage.
The lack of a consistent run game hasn't hampered the second-ranked Tide from steamrolling through its first three opponents by an average of 38 points per game.
“Obviously we have good receivers, so it’s hard to stop us in general,” Harris said, “but if some team’s going to stop the pass, we’re going to run. If they’re going to stop the run, we’re going to pass.”
And when all’s said and done, the only identity DeVonta Smith sees being associated with the Crimson Tide offense is that of a balanced attack: “Being able to run and pass, doing both at a very efficient level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.