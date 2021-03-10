AP All-SEC Basketball

Alabama forward Herbert Jones averages just 10.9 points per game but ranks among the SEC's top 10 in four categories. [MARK HUMPHREY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Humphrey

Alabama senior Herbert Jones is The Associated Press player of the year in the Southeastern Conference, while the Crimson Tide's Nate Oats is its coach of the year and Arkansas guard Moses Moody is the top newcomer.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.