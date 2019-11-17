1. Najee Harris continues to power Tide in every facet: With 139 yards of total offense Saturday, including 88 rushing and three of his four touchdowns on the ground, Harris has done his best to carry the Crimson Tide offense over the last month.
Saturday marked the fifth time in the last seven games that Harris has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in total offense and comes off his career 146-yard day last week against LSU.
Harris finished with 88 yards on 17 carries, much of which came in the big first half as Alabama mounted an early 35-7 advantage over the first 23:52 of the game.
2. Tagovailoa, Tide find early success on third down: With Tagovailoa at the helm, Alabama showed much improvement on third down, completing its first five straight opportunities, including four straight third-and-long passes from Tagovailoa.
Backed into third-and-10 on the Tide’s first offensive series, Tagovailoa connected with junior receiver Jerry Jeudy for a 37-yard dime, and then, two plays later, Harris powered his way into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown run for the early 7-0 lead less than 2 minutes into the game.
Tagovailoa found Jeudy on the Tide’s next third down as well, a 15-yard completion on third-and-nine on the third offensive series, and again with a 12-yard completion on third-and-8 on the fifth series of the game.
Alabama finished the game 6-of-10 on third down, showing some clear issues without its star quarterback leading the way.
3. Penalties continue to be a concern: Alabama once again remains one of the SEC’s most penalized teams, racking up seven penalties for 86 yards in Saturday’s win.
Much of that came in the first half as the Tide had six miscues for 81 yards, including a facemask call on a would-be sack by Davis that could’ve ended Mississippi State’s second series before it ever got going. The Bulldogs would eventually turn that mistake into points when running back Kylin Hill punched in a 1-yard touchdown on third-and-goal to cap an 8-play scoring drive that would’ve been over after three plays if not for Davis’ penalty.
Grades
Rushing offense — D: Alabama didn’t need much with the passing game’s usual success. The Tide didn’t get much, other than a solid effort from Najee Harris.
Rushing defense — B: A stellar first half led to a second-half dropoff. Lineman Raekwon Davis’ injury could loom large, too.
Passing offense — B: Tua Tagovailoa looked good … until he was injured. That one play costs Alabama a letter-grade deduction.
Passing defense — A: Mississippi State was simply overmatched. The Bulldogs entered as the 104th-ranked passing offense in the land and will fall after Saturday’s ugliness.
Special teams — B: Jaylen Waddle is a must-see kind of guy. It would have been easy for fans to get a head start on halftime, but Waddle’s 26-yard return at the gun was a reward to those who didn’t.
Coaching — F: Nick Saban failed Alabama’s playoff aspirations by allowing Tagovailoa to go back in. Saban may have said it was going to be Tagovailoa’s last series. The injury may make that statement true of the season.
Overall — B-: Alabama got the win. Now, it's without Tagovailoa for the rest of the season and with Mac Wilson at the helm.
— Montgomery Advertiser
Game summary
No. 4 Alabama 38, Mississippi St. 7
Alabama;21;14;3;0;—;38
Mississippi St.;7;0;0;0;—;7
First Quarter
BAMA—N.Harris 10 run (Bulovas kick), 13:08
BAMA—N.Harris 19 pass from Tu.Tagovailoa (Bulovas kick), 12:54
MSST—Hill 1 run (Christmann kick), 9:03
BAMA—N.Harris 5 run (Bulovas kick), 3:22
Second Quarter
BAMA—Waddle 35 pass from Tu.Tagovailoa (Bulovas kick), 14:15
BAMA—N.Harris 5 run (Bulovas kick), 3:22
Third Quarter
BAMA—FG Bulovas 22, 7:28
A—57,607.
;BAMA;MSST
First downs;24;11
Rushes-yards;31-160;37-188
Passing;350;82
Comp-Att-Int;21-29-0;12-21-1
Return Yards;28;1
Punts-Avg.;2-39.5;5-33.8
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;7-86;5-37
Time of Possession;27:57;32:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Alabama, N.Harris 17-88, B.Robinson 8-56, Shavers 1-14, K.Robinson 3-10, Tu.Tagovailoa 2-(minus 8). Mississippi St., Stevens 10-96, Gibson 9-56, Hill 16-35, Zuber 1-2, Shrader 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Alabama, Tu.Tagovailoa 14-18-0-256, M.Jones 7-11-0-94. Mississippi St., Stevens 12-21-1-82.
RECEIVING—Alabama, Jeudy 7-114, D.Smith 6-92, N.Harris 3-51, Ruggs 3-39, Waddle 1-35, J.Billingsley 1-19. Mississippi St., Hill 3-21, S.Guidry 3-18, Thomas 2-6, Gibson 2-4, Green 1-30, Witherspoon 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
