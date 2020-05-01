TUSCALOOSA — Suffice it to say, there’s been no school that has dominated the NFL draft more than Alabama over the last decade or so.
And while reigning national champion LSU usurped the Crimson Tide’s crown with 14 selections this year, it doesn’t hold up to Alabama program that has produced 92 total draft picks since 2010, 16 more than those same Tigers and 20 more than Ohio State.
With nine more picks this year — including four first-round selections — the Crimson Tide has had at least seven players drafted into the NFL every year since 2012.
Over the past four years alone, Alabama has had 41 players drafted, eight more than its next closest competitor — the Buckeyes — and nine more than LSU.
It’s been especially prominent on the draft’s opening day, with the Tide having 15 Day 1 selections, including at least three first-rounders in each of the past four drafts. LSU has just nine in that time, even with a program-record five first-rounders this year.
And given the wealth of talent still propagating in Tuscaloosa, including some already being projected as first-round picks a year from now, don’t expect the Tide’s draft dominance to fade soon.
Based on some way-too-early mock drafts spreading online, Alabama could once again challenge its program standard for Round 1 selections. At least five players — offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, linebacker Dylan Moses, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle — are expected to be among the top players at their positions in 2021.
Leatherwood, Moses and Smith each elected to return to Alabama for their fourth seasons, while Surtain II and Waddle are expected to be three-and-done juniors.
Leatherwood looks to continue the train of Tide offensive linemen to find their way into the Top-50 selections of the NFL draft, following in the footsteps of predecessors like Jedrick Wills Jr. (2020), Jonah Williams (2019), Cam Robinson (2017), and Ryan Kelly (2016), as well as Cyrus Kouandjio (2014), D.J. Fluker (2013), Chance Warmack (2013), James Carpenter (2011) and Andre Smith (2009).
Moses and Smith are two others who could’ve heard their names called in this year's first round. But since neither was certain to get anything more than low first-round consideration, they decided another year in college could help their draft stock (and bank accounts given the difference between a Top-15 pick and one in the back-end of the first round).
Of course, there are other Crimson Tide players that could certainly hear their names called early in 2021, including senior running back Najee Harris and senior offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (a former Florida State transfer). Meanwhile, there are a handful of juniors such outside linebacker Chris Allen, cornerback Josh Jobe, defensive ends Phidarian Mathis and LaBryan Ray and redshirt sophomore nose guard Christian Barmore have the talent to ride a breakout season into an NFL opportunity, much the like former defensive tackle Quinnen Williams did when he went from backup to No. 3 overall pick in 2019.
However the 2021 draft shapes out, there's little denying the simple expectation that Alabama will once again play a prominent role in that development, and may even challenge some records along the way.
