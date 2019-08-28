The Alabama football team released an updated depth chart Monday ahead of Saturday's season opener against Duke.
A breakdown of Alabama's offensive position groups ran Tuesday. This story covers the defense and special teams.
--
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensive end
1. Raekwon Davis
2. Phidarian Mathis
Nose guard
1. D.J. Dale
2. Stephon Wynn Jr. OR Tevita Musika
Defensive end
1. LaBryan Ray
2. Justin Eboigbe OR Byron Young
Outlook: While not much of a shock to anyone that’s been paying attention this offseason, Alabama starting true freshman D.J. Dale at nose guard means as much about his potential as it does the team’s lack of quality depth at the position. Dale is a talented prospect who has already been compared to former Tide first-round pick Daron Payne, but it remains to be seen if he can affect a game like his predecessor, No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams.
Alabama will feature two veterans at either end spot, including returning starter Raekwon Davis and LaBryan Ray, both of whom have been mainstays in the line rotation throughout their time in Tuscaloosa. But beyond the first grouping, the Tide could be in for some trouble should any starter go down, with a pair of little-used interior linemen and two true freshmen as their backups.
--
LINEBACKERS
Sam
1. Terrell Lewis
2. Christopher Allen
Mike
1. Dylan Moses
2. Shane Lee OR Markail Benton
Will
1. Christian Harris
2. Jaylen Moody OR Ale Kaho
Jack
1. Anfernee Jennings
2. Ben Davis OR King Mwikuta
Outlook: The biggest takeaway is Alabama’s starting another true freshman on defense as talented but raw linebacker Christian Harris is getting the call as the first-team Will, lining up beside fellow Baton Rouge, Louisiana native Dylan Moses in the heart of the Tide defense. Harris has the athleticism and coverage ability necessary for the Will spot but will be learning as he goes in his first year at the position.
Moses is as steady as they come and should be able to provide quality guidance having gone through a similar situation when he started two games as a true freshman in 2017. On the outside, Terrell Lewis and Chris Allen return after a year off following ACL surgery, while senior Anfernee Jennings is the grandfather of the relatively experienced group and should stabilize the team’s pass-rush unit as a whole. Along with Harris, look for fellow freshmen Shane Lee and King Mwikuta to also get opportunities to shine .
--
SECONDARY
Cornerback
1. Trevon Diggs
2. Jalyn Armour-Davis OR Scooby Carter
Cornerback
1. Patrick Surtain II OR Josh Jobe
2. Marcus Banks
Strong safety
1. Xavier McKinney
2. Daniel Wright OR Jordan Battle
Free safety
1. Shyheim Carter OR Jared Mayden
2. DeMarcco Hellams
Star
1. Shyheim Carter OR Patrick Surtain II
2. Jayln Armour-Davis
Outlook: With four of five returning starters, Alabama’s secondary is arguably one of the team’s strengths this season after being a bit of a liability last year. That’s in part due to the healthy return of seniors Trevon Diggs and Shyheim Carter, as well as junior field general Xavier McKinney and sophomore talents Josh Jobe and Patrick Surtain II.
As evident by all the “ORs,” expect some movement in the secondary this season, with Surtain an option at both corner and Star, and Carter moving between free safety and Star depending on the situation. Fellow senior Jared Mayden is also in the running at free safety and could be a mainstay when Alabama is in both dime and nickel formations. Keep an eye out for a couple of talented freshmen to play roles this season, including safeties Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams, as well as corners Marcus Banks and Scooby Carter.
--
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
1. Will Reichard
2. Joseph Bulovas
Punter
1. Skyler DeLong OR Will Reichard
Holder
1. Tua Tagovailoa
2. Mac Jones
Snapper
1. Thomas Fletcher
Punt returner
1. Jaylen Waddle
2. Trevon Diggs
Kick returner
1. Henry Ruggs III OR Trevon Diggs
2. Jaylen Waddle
3. Brian Robinson Jr. AND Najee Harris
Outlook: No surprise here, true freshman Will Reichard has won place kicking duties over sophomore Joseph Bulovas. Reichard’s been the more consistent of the two throughout both spring and preseason practice and shows the best potential to solve Alabama’s notorious kicking issues.
Reichard has also proven he can punt well and could challenge DeLong for that job as well. Junior Thomas Fletcher returns as the team’s deep snapper while starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will seemingly handle holding duties . The explosive trio of Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III and Trevon Diggs will once again be shouldering much of the return duties, with Waddle looking to build off last year’s punt return average of 14.6, which ranked second in the SEC and fifth nationally.
