TUSCALOOSA — The cancellation of college spring sports across the country left many senior student-athletes wondering about their futures.
The University of Alabama was no different, as 67 senior student-athletes were left hanging. A little more than two weeks later, there is clarity to that future after the NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to approve a waiver process that allows schools to provide all spring sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility in 2021 to replace the one lost this year.
The council also provided schools relaxed financial aid and roster limitations to allow teams to carry more athletes in 2021 to account for incoming signees and any potential returning seniors.
Division I institutions also have the financial flexibility to match or lower the scholarship aid (to as low as zero) for any returning senior student-athletes that were to exhaust their college eligibility in 2020. They also are allowing schools to utilize the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to cover scholarships for student-athletes that take advantage of the added year of eligibility.
Alabama has 67 total senior or graduate senior student-athletes listed on its spring sports rosters that would qualify for the NCAA waiver, including a combined 25 between its men’s and women’s track and field/cross country team. There are also 17 seniors on the rowing team, a combined seven seniors on the men’s and women’s tennis teams and one apiece on the men’s and women’s golf teams in Jake DeZoort and Kenzie Wright, respectively.
Also among the list are nine baseball players — catcher Johnny Hawk, outfielder Walker McCleney, infielder Kolby Robinson, utilities Brett Auerbach and Justin King, and pitchers Casey Cobb, Dylan Oliver, William Freeman and Kyle Cameron — and seven softball players — infielders Taylor Clark, Bailey Hemphill, Claire Jenkins; outfielders Elissa Brown and Alexis Mack; and pitchers Sarah Cornell and Krystal Goodman.
Longtime Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy said he expects all seven of his seniors back after each expressed interest in taking advantage of the waiver and returning in 2021.
“As of right now, all seven (seniors) said, ‘yes’ they’d like to come back,” Murphy said last week.
Things are likely a little more complicated for third-year Crimson Tide baseball coach Brad Bohannon, even with NCAA expanding roster limitations — mostly because Bohannon has no interest in fielding a team of more than 40 players on it.
Bohannon told the Tuscaloosa News he is not a fan of large rosters. And with the 10 incoming 2020 signees added to the expected 25 returning underclassmen (freshmen, sophomores, and juniors), Alabama would already be at the 35-member roster limit. Should Bohannon self-impose a roster limit of 40 for the 2021 season, it would likely mean only five of last year’s nine seniors would be able to return for 2021, regardless of the expected scholarship allowances.
That should also help limit any significant financial burden on the Crimson Tide, which spent more than $700,000 on baseball student aid in the 2018-19 fiscal year. And while it’s unclear what portion of that went to Alabama’s nine seniors, there would still be some added financial ramifications.
With a majority of the Tide’s regular contributors represented by underclassmen, including 14 of its 17 starts on the mound coming from freshmen and sophomores, only three seniors started games last season — Auerbach (17), Robinson (14) and Freeman (2) — with just one other (McCleney) appearing in more than 10 games off the bench.
There are other complications as well that could impact how many actually take advantage of the added year of eligibility, including the reality that some seniors have already graduated or are in line to graduate later this year and simply may not want or can’t afford to pay for another year in school. Others may have already lined up post-graduate employment opportunities that can’t be turned down. Add that to the fact that giving schools flexibility to potentially reduce the previously agreed-upon financial aid arraignment for any returning seniors could also force those same student-athletes into some very difficult decisions about whether to return or not.
Also complicating matters is the financial uncertainty facing many colleges after last week’s announcement the NCAA will only distribute $225 million to its Division I conferences and schools in the next fiscal year, a significant drop from the $600 million it was originally budgeted to disperse. A recent USA Today report indicated most public Division I athletic departments generally received between 2-5 percent of their total operating revenue from NCAA distributions, according to 2019 fiscal reports compiled by USA Today.
And while major Power 5 programs like Alabama might have the financial security to bring back its multitude of seniors in 2021, it would require a considerable financial commitment that many smaller schools might not have, forcing them to make hard decisions.
