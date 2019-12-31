When: Jan. 1, 2020, Noon
Where: Orlando, Fla.
TV: ABC; Radio: FM-93.9, AM-920,
The series: Tied 2-2
The line: Alabama by 7
--
Four-down territory
1. Quarterback question: Alabama still has a question to answer at quarterback, can Mac Jones step in and fill the void left by the season-ending injury to Tua Tagovailoa. Jones looked capable against an inferior Arkansas team, completing 18 of 22 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters. He held his own in two relief appearances, and he threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns in the Iron Bowl, but two pick-six interceptions hurt his cause. He’s the next man up for the Tide and would be starting for a lot of teams, but he has to perform for Alabama to move the ball.
2. Plenty of targets: One thing Jones does not have to worry about is finding people to throw the ball to. DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle are all gifted receivers who have made huge contributions to the Tide this year. A blessing out of the backfield is Najee Harris, who set a school record for receiving touchdowns by a running back. Harris is also capable of gaining over 100 yards on the ground, giving the Tide a solid attack.
3. Turnovers bake opponents: Alabama leads all Power 5 schools with a 1.33 turnover margin and has forced a turnover in 65 of its last 70 games dating back to 2015. The Tide led opponents 128-45 in points off turnovers this year. Alabama had at least one turnover forced in 11 of its 12 games this year.
4. Touchdowns hard to come by: Opponents have found it difficult to get into the end zone against Alabama this year. The Tide has allowed just nine rushing touchdowns and 14 through the air. Meanwhile, Alabama has scored 25 rushing touchdowns and 46 passing. Michigan is fairly balanced offensively, scoring 26 rushing touchdowns and 24 passing. The Wolverines have given up 18 rushing scores and 13 passing.
--
By the numbers
87: Alabama has had 87 players selected in the last 11 NFL drafts, more than any other school. Of those picks, 29 went in the first round and 45 went in the first two rounds. For the third straight year, Alabama had at least 10 players selected in the draft in 2019.
9: The Tide had a nation-leading nine freshmen take the field to start a game this year. That included a nation-high six on defense.
1: Since the start of the playoff era in 2014, Alabama has lost just one game by 13-plus points, that coming in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson last season. To compare, in the same time, Clemson has three losses by 13-plus points, while Oklahoma has four and Ohio State has five.
--
Key matchup
Michigan QB Shea Patterson vs. Alabama defense
Patterson, a former Ole Miss QB, is not unfamiliar with Alabama, having played against it in 2017. He's a good, not great QB with some nice receivers. Alabama has been terrible on defense against the few quality opponents it has played this season. If Patterson has a big day, the Tide could get rolled by the Wolverines. If Alabama keeps him in check, it's the Tide that will do the rolling.
--
Player of the week
Jaylen Waddle, receiver-kick returner
Waddle has the ability to change a game any time he gets his hands on the ball, and Alabama will make sure he gets as many touches as possible. He leads the nation in punt returns with a 24.9 yards per return average and he scored four times in the Iron Bowl and returned a punt for a touchdown against LSU. He can step up in big games and this will be a big one for the sophomore to show he can help the team.
--
Prediction
Alabama 31, Michigan 13
Alabama lost its two biggest games of the year and missed the playoffs for the first time ever. Michigan played a tough schedule, but lost its three biggest games, including the annual rivalry game with Ohio State. They both get a nice trip to Disney World, but it’s not the game either team wanted to be playing. The biggest advantage is giving Nick Saban several weeks to concentrate on a game plan. He has shown what he can do when given the time to prepare.
— Dennis Tymkiw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.