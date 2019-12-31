A look at Michigan's season, game by game:
--
Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee State 21
Michigan racked up 453 yards of offense, 233 rushing and 220 passing, to defeat Middle Tennessee State in the season opener. Senior Shea Patterson was 17 of 29 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He had five three-touchdown games last year. Nine different receivers caught passes, while Tarik Black, Nico Collins and Sean McKeon all had scoring catches. Freshman Zach Charbonnet carries eight times for 90 yards. He was the first freshman to start at tailback since 2008 and the fourth since 1944. Ambry Thomas had an interception and a fumble recovery while Jordan Glasgow had six tackles and two sacks.
--
Michigan 24, Army 21 (2OT)
It took the Maize and Blue two extra periods to overcome early deficits and costly turnovers in getting past Army in their first meeting since 1962. For the second straight week, a Michigan turnover on its opening drive led to the opponent scoring first, and three of the Wolverines’ five first-half drives ended in fumbles. However, Zach Charbonnet rushed for career highs with 33 carries, 100 yards and three touchdowns and Shea Patterson completed 19 of 29 passes for 207 yards to help Michigan get back into the game. An interception by Lavert Hill stopped an Army drive and set up the tying points. Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime, then Michigan got a field goal and a stop on defense in the second extra period for the win.
--
Wisconsin 35, Michigan 14
Wisconsin scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half to win the Big Ten opener for both teams. Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown, before leaving the game midway through the second quarter for Wisconsin. The Badgers led 28-0 at the half. Two lost fumbles in the red zone killed drives for Michigan. The Wolverines scored late in the third quarter and once in the fourth. Shea Patterson completed 14 of 32 passes for 219 yards. The Badgers held Michigan to just 40 yards rushing. Khaleke Hudson had 14 tackles and Brad Hawkins tallied 10 for the Wolverines.
--
Michigan 52, Rutgers 0
Michigan rebounded from a stinging loss to easily handle Rutgers. Shea Patterson ran for three touchdowns and threw for another while totaling 276 yards passing. He came into the game with just two rushing touchdowns, and became the sixth Michigan quarterback to rush for three scores. The Michigan defense held Rutgers to 46 yards rushing and 106 passing. Khaleke Hudson again led the defense with seven tackles while Kwity Paye added six tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss. It was Michigan’s first shutout since 2016 and the fifth for coach Jim Harbaugh.
--
Michigan 10, Iowa 3
The No. 19 Wolverines allowed just one yard rushing while forcing four turnovers and recording eight sacks to defeat the 14th-ranked Hawkeyes. Iowa had been averaging 465 yards of offense per game, but could only manage 249 yards. Michigan came out of the game not having allowed a touchdown in nine straight quarters, dating back to the end of the Wisconsin game. Aidan Hutchinson forced a fumble on Iowa’s first drive that Ambry Thomas recovered at Iowa’s 18-yard line. Michigan got a field goal off the turnover, and followed it with a six-play, 70-yard drive capped by a rushing score by Zach Charbonnet. The Hawkeyes managed a field goal in the second quarter for their only points. Michigan passed for 147 yards and rushed for 120.
--
Michigan 42, Illinois 25
Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards on 14 carries and Zach Charbonnet rushed 18 times for 116 yards as Michigan got its best effort of the year from the ground game. Both scored touchdowns. Michigan built a four-touchdown lead, then withstood 25 unanswered points to get a Big Ten win on the road. The Wolverines had 205 yards rushing in the first half and led 28-7 at the break. Jordan Glasgow led the defense with 11 tackles, a blocked punt and a fumble recovery. Cameron McGrone also had 11 tackles to go with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Shea Patterson threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Ronnie Bell had 98 yards on three catches.
--
Penn State 28, Michigan 21
Michigan drove to Penn State’s 3-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but incomplete passes on third and fourth downs doomed the Wolverines in their second loss of the year. Penn State built a 21-0 lead in the second quarter before Michigan could get on the scoreboard to make the count 21-7 at the half. Zach Charbonnet scored his second touchdown with 1:05 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-14 but the Nittany Lions responded with a score early in the fourth quarter that would prove to be the winning points. Charbonnet finished with 81 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Shea Patterson completed 24 of 41 passes for 276 yards. Michigan’s three touchdown drives all covered 65 yards or more.
--
Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14
Under the lights at the Big House, Michigan rambled for 303 yards rushing to defeat rival Notre Dame. It was the Wolverines’ third-largest margin of victory over the Fighting Irish as the rivalry goes into a 14-year layoff. Notre Dame got to within 10 points in the third quarter, but Michigan reeled off 28 unanswered points to pull away with the win. Hassan Haskins led the running game with 20 carries for a career-high 149 yards. Zach Charbonnet added 74 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Michigan averaged 5.3 yards per carry on offense, while the stingy defense held Notre Dame to just 47 yards rushing. Shea Patterson was 6-of-12 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Cameron McGrone led the defense with 12 tackles.
--
Michigan 38, Maryland 7
Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a Michigan touchdown to start the Wolverines on the way to a Big Ten win. Shea Patterson completed 13 of 22 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown. Hassan Hawkins was the leading rusher with 60 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Zach Charbonnet added two touchdowns rushing. The defense held Maryland to 233 yards of offense and 104 yards passing. Michigan is now 8-1 against Maryland.
--
Michigan 44, Michigan State 10
Shea Patterson threw for the most yards by a U-M quarterback in the Michigan State rivalry as Michigan retained the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Patterson had Michigan career highs in yards (384) and touchdowns (four) while receiver Ronnie Bell had 150 yards receiving. Michigan held the Spartans to 54 yards rushing, the fourth time this season the Wolverines held an opponent to less than 60 yards on the ground. The Spartans managed only 11 yards rushing in the second half, and three of their seven possessions ended in turnovers. Michigan had eight scoring drives, including seven straight.
--
Michigan 39, Indiana 14
Michigan went down 14-7, then scored the last 32 points of the game to knock off the Hoosiers. Shea Patterson tied his career best with five touchdown passes, three to Nico Collins, as Michigan relied on the passing game to move the ball. Patterson completed 20 of 32 passes for 366 yards, while Collins finished with 165 yards receiving. In his first career start, Daxton Hill led the defense with eight tackles and an interception. For the fifth time this year, the Wolverines held their opponents under 100 yards, giving up 97 to the Hoosiers.
--
Ohio State 56, Michigan 27
Despite a strong showing in the first half, Michigan could not hold off rival Ohio State in the season finale. Shea Patterson threw for 250 yards in the first half to pass Tom Brady on Michigan’s career yardage passing list. The total was more than the Buckeyes had allowed in any game all season. He finished with 18 completions in 43 attempts for 305 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Ohio State ran up 577 yards of offense and averaged 20.9 yards per pass completion. Ohio State has won eight straight games with Michigan and 15 of the last 16. Giles Jackson became the second freshman at Michigan to have touchdowns rushing, receiving and on kick returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.