TUSCALOOSA — The Nate Oats era at Alabama began with a home loss Tuesday night against Penn.
Sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. scored a career-high 30 points — including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds left — but rimmed out a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining in an 81-80 loss..
Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford scored 16 points in his Alabama debut but struggled shooting, finishing just 6 of 20 from the floor, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range.
Graduate senior point guard James “Beetle” Bolden, a transfer from West Virginia, added 10 points in his debut, while junior wing John Petty Jr. had 9 points.
Penn freshman Jordan Dingle scored 24 points and hit a jump shot with six seconds left, to put Penn ahead.
Alabama (0-1) made just 11 of 38 3-point attempts, including only 4 of 21 (19 percent) in the second half as Penn pulled away with an 8-0 run over the first 2:18.
It was Penn’s first win over an SEC team since 1996-97.
• Georgia 91, Western Carolina 72: Anthony Edwards overcame a slow start to score 24 points in his much-anticipated debut, and Georgia pulled away late to beat Western Carolina.
Edwards had nine rebounds and three steals. Another freshman guard, Sahvir Wheeler, had 19 points.
Mason Faulkner led Western Carolina with 21 points. Carlos Dotson had 17 points and 15 rebounds for Western Carolina before fouling out with 4:25 remaining.
• Arkansas 91, Rice 43: Mason Jones set a career high with 32 points and Arkansas easily defeated Rice at Bud Walton Arena.
The game was the first for new head coach Eric Musselman, who was hired in April after the Razorbacks fired Mike Anderson after eight seasons.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Joe added 24 points for the Razorbacks and Jalen Harris scored 10 off the bench.
• No. 6 Florida 74, North Florida 59: Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his Florida debut, and the Gators beat North Florida.
Blackshear, who came to Gainesville after four years at Virginia Tech, added three assists and two steals.
JT Escobar led North Florida with 15 points. Garrett Sams added 14.
• No. 8 Gonzaga 95, Alabama State 64: Corey Kispert scored a career-high 28 points as No. 8 Gonzaga used a second-half surge to beat Alabama State.
Filip Petrusev added 15, Admon Gilder scored 12 and Ryan Woolridge had 11 for depleted Gonzaga, which is down to nine scholarship players. The Bulldogs have won 16 consecutive season openers dating to 2003.
• No. 4 Duke 68, No. 3 Kansas 66: Tre Jones scored 15 points and Cassius Stanley added 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 4 Duke beat third-ranked Kansas in the opener of the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.
• No. 5 Louisville 87, Miami 74: Jordan Nwora's 23-point performance included four 3-pointers and a throwdown dunk in Louisville's season-opening win.
The Cardinals are touted as a potential Final Four team, and they lived up to the hype with a rout on the road against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.
Nwora, the preseason ACC player of the year, shot 8 for 16 and had 12 rebounds in 31 minutes.
McMahon and Dwayne Sutton had 16 points apiece for the Cardinals, who shot 54%.
Chris Lykes had 18 points and DJ Vasiljevic scored 16 for the Hurricanes.
NO. 7 MARYLAND 95, HOLY CROSS 71
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Darryl Morsell scored 15 and Maryland launched a season of high hopes by defeating Holy Cross.
Taking full advantage of their height and depth, the Terrapins placed four players in double figures, finished with a 47-33 rebounding advantage and scored 64 points in the paint.
Freshman guard Drew Lowder scored 24 for Holy Cross, playing its first game under coach Brett Nelson.
