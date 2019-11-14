TUSCALOOSA — Najee Harris doesn’t think he’s improved so much as made the most of the increased opportunities he’s been given this season.
Fresh off the best game of his career at Alabama, when he rushed for 146 yards as part of his 190-total-yard day against LSU, Harris made clear the only reason for his success is a bigger workload.
“This is the one time I’ve got to play a lot more this year, so the game’s kind of slowing down for me more,” Harris said Tuesday. “I can see stuff better because (I’ve got) more experience, I know how our line is blocking it. I know who’s pulling, … so I’m learning more slowly about the game. It’s just improvement every game.”
After two years of waiting his turn behind future NFL draft picks Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs, the 6-foot-2 and 230-pound junior has already tallied 788 rushing yards and six touchdowns in nine games, 5 yards better than the 783 rushing yards he had through 15 games last season.
Much of that production has come the past several weeks as he’s continued to gain confidence and understanding with increased opportunities. It's evident Harris has established himself as Alabama’s No. 1 running back.
“What’s been working for me? Experience — more experience,” Harris said simply. “That’s mainly it.”
His experience is gained with each carry or catch as he gets a better feel for what the opposing defense is doing and how his offensive line is blocking it.
“I think all running backs really need to get in a rhythm. That’s why I said that (about) the more experience you get or the more touches you get,” Harris said. “Because every game’s different, certain teams play certain runs different. So you really don’t know what to expect yet. That’s why more in the game you understand how they’re blocking it. Every running back needs a certain amount.”
Harris is beginning to live up to the expectations when he arrived as a five-star recruit from California.
“Najee has gotten a lot more confidence as he’s gone through the season. … I think it’s (his) understanding the plays, how to hit the hole, how to read plays,” coach Nick Saban said Monday. “I think the offensive line has done a better job (too). I don’t think this last game was one of our best, but they’ve done a much better job. And I think the combination of those things has helped our running game be a little bit more consistent.”
Harris' effort against LSU impressed his head coach.
“Najee played, in my opinion, a great game,” Saban said. “He was very physical, tough, did a lot of really good things in the game, some that you saw when the ball was in his hand and some when he didn’t have the ball. I was very pleased with his performance.”
And as the reps piled up, Harris found it easier to make plays to help his team.
On the first play of the second series of the third quarter, with Alabama backed up to its own 5-yard-line, Harris took the handoff from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and cut to his left between a gaping hole created by 360-pound left guard Evan Neal and 310-pound future first-round left tackle Alex Leatherwood for a whopping 31-yard gain down the LSU sideline.
That single run was huge to reignite a meandering Crimson Tide offense that was struggling to develop any consistency on the ground or through the air up to that point.
“It was my time or our time as a running back group to spark the run game and (create that) spark,” Harris said.
And it worked, as Alabama began its furious comeback effort down 20 at halftime.
While the game didn’t ultimately turn in Alabama’s favor as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the Tigers to the win, Harris’ has become the latest weapon in Alabama’s offensive arsenal.
“It’s just showing what you can do really, that’s really it,” Harris said. "There’s still more I have to learn, there’s still more that I can show. But getting more opportunities really helps out.”
