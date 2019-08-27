TUSCALOOSA — As is the annual tradition, Alabama’s initial depth chart of the season was released minutes before head coach Nick Saban’s first official press conference of the regular season Monday.
And as usual, there were quite a few positions still up for grabs.
With the second-ranked Crimson Tide set to square off against Duke at 2:30 p.m. Saturday from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fans and media were given a first glimpse at what Alabama’s starting lineup could look like in the game.
As is the case every year, Alabama’s depth chart featured an array of starting options, with nine different first-team positions featuring the “/” to indicate “or,” including at three spots within both the offensive line and secondary. While returning starters Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr. have long been penciled in as starters, the three interior positions remain in flux with five players still in contention, according to Saban.
But arguably some of the biggest oddities came on defense, where the Crimson Tide is set to start not one but two true freshmen with D.J. Dale and Christian Harris slated as the first-team nose guard and Will linebacker.
With that in mind, here’s a look at how Alabama’s Week 1 depth chart shapes out, and what it could mean heading into the regular season:
QUARTERBACK
1. Tua Tagovailoa
2. Mac Jones
3. Taulia Tagovailoa
Outlook: For the first time in a long time, Alabama didn’t have a question about its starting quarterback, with last season’s Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa returning after setting multiple program passing marks with 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns. Tagovailoa’s 199.44 passer rating last year set an NCAA record for efficiency while he completed 245-of-355 passes (69 percent). His backup was seemingly up for debate this offseason, but experienced sophomore Mac Jones did more than enough to hold off a challenge from Tagovailoa’s little brother, Taulia, and fellow four-star early enrollee Paul Tyson. That said, given he was the only other quarterback listed, the younger Tagovailoa should still get some quality reps during non-conference play to further his development.
RUNNING BACK
1. Najee Harris
2. Brian Robinson Jr.
3. Jerome Ford OR Keilan Robinson OR Chadarius Townsend
Outlook: It’s finally Najee’s time. After two years of waiting his turn, Najee Harris assumes lead duties in Alabama’s always-loaded backfield. Of course, after a preseason injury to five-star freshman Trey Sanders, that backfield might not be as deep as it’s been in the past few years. Behind Harris will be fellow junior Brian Robinson Jr., whose downhill running style complements Harris’ explosive style well and could make the Tuscaloosa native a goal-line option this season. The team’s No. 3 or change-of-pace ‘back remains a bit of a question mark between redshirt freshman Jerome Ford, true freshman Keilan Robinson or sophomore Chadarius Townsend, a converted receiver.
RECEIVER
Split end
1. Henry Ruggs III
2. John Metchie
Flanker
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Tyrell Shavers
3. Xavier Williams
Slot
1. Jerry Jeudy OR Jaylen Waddle
2. Slade Bolden
Outlook: With all three starting receivers returning, including Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy, there’s not much change here. Except the slight addendum that Jeudy is listed as a co-starter with sophomore sensation Jaylen Waddle. Try not to read too much into that though, except that it’s just another indication that the team will attempt more four-wide sets this season, with both Jeudy and Waddle manning two inside slot receiver spots. Waddle proved himself by with 848 receiving yards last season, second only to Jeudy’s team-leading 1,315 and 14 touchdowns. Smith and Ruggs will once again work the edges, putting their footwork and speed to good use, and give the Tide a dynamic four-receiver set that could be quite fearsome.
TIGHT END/H-BACK
1. Miller Forristall
2. Major Tennison
3. Cameron Latu OR Giles Amos
Outlook: For the first time in several years, Alabama’s tight end position is not split up into two, incorporating the previously designated H-back role into the traditional tight end spot on the depth chart. That move is indicative of two things: first, that the Tide lack quality depth at the position, and second, that there may not be a true receiving H-back option in the mix this season after last year’s H-back, Irv Smith Jr., opted for the NFL after his breakout junior campaign. Forristall, a redshirt junior, has experience and is both a quality blocker and receiver, but might not necessarily be exceptional at either. Tennison is a redshirt sophomore who is much in the same mold, but has proven himself to be a capable in-line blocker at the position. If Latu can continue to develop after converting from linebacker this offseason, his natural athleticism could come in handy down the line.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Left tackle
1. Alex Leatherwood
2. Scott Lashley
Left guard
1. Emil Ekiyor Jr. OR Evan Neal
2. Deonte Brown
Center
1. Chris Owens OR Landon Dickerson
2. Darrian Dalcourt
Right guard
1. Landon Dickerson OR Matt Womack
2. Kendall Randolph
Right tackle
1. Jedrick Wills Jr.
2. Matt Womack
3. Tommy Brown OR Pierce Quick
Outlook: The two certainties along Alabama’s front line this offseason were its two anchors on the outside – right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and left tackle Alex Leatherwood. Meanwhile, the three interior spots apparently remain somewhat up for grabs with five players seemingly in the running based on the team’s initial depth chart. Redshirt freshman Emil Ekiyor Jr. and five-star freshman Evan Neal remain in competition at left guard, while redshirt junior transfer Landon Dickerson is in contention to start at either center or right guard. Redshirt junior Chris Owens has long been the favorite to start at center, but Dickerson has proven more than capable and creates some flexibility up front, especially if fifth-year senior Matt Womack can make the transition to guard. Either way, it’s clear Alabama has options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.