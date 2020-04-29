Florence High School grad and former Alabama football player Keaton Anderson got together with some friends and decided to grow out goatees while they were in quarantine.
What started out as a just fun activity to pass the time turned into an idea spearheaded by Anderson with support from many, namely Jeff Hurn, leader of SD Allen Ministries in Tuscaloosa, to raise money for students in need that are affected by the spread of COVID-19.
“Quarantine Goatee” was born, with several former Alabama and Florence football players participating by sharing updates on a Facebook page. Anderson decided to extend the fundraiser to include Florence City Schools, giving back to his high school alma mater by reaching out to Superintendent Jimmy Shaw.
“It was just a great platform for us to use and be able to raise money for these students,” Anderson said on Monday. “We’re just trying to use two small cities, Tuscaloosa and Florence, and just trying to impact these people’s lives.”
Each day, participants share on the Facebook page, run by fellow Florence grad and singer Bailey White, usually with an uplifting message and a picture of them with a goatee.
Anderson’s former teammates from Florence, including Chandler Brewer (Los Angeles Rams) and Braden White (Texas A&M) as well as former Alabama players like Damien Harris have all taken part.
The group raised $25,000 and has a goal of reaching $35,000 by the end of the week, which Anderson is confident they will meet. At some point, he said they’ll have to decide a stopping point, but he doesn’t want to put a limit on it quite yet.
“There’s always a bigger picture that we’re striving for,” Anderson said. “We’re going to keep on going as much as we can and keep on having the community support us and our goals.”
Shaw was appreciative that Anderson decided to include Florence and said it was a testament to not only his character but also the importance of the school system.
“It was a beautiful gesture by Keaton (Anderson),” Shaw said. “It speaks volumes for him. It speaks volumes for the relationships that were formed when he was here."
While Shaw said he didn’t currently know how the money would be allocated, he did mention there were a number of students that have financial needs before school was let out due to the spread of COVID-19.
“(It) will go back to students in some form or another to help them out,” Shaw said. “I just think it's a blessing for our students and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.