Alabama Missouri Football

Alabama coach Nick Saban leads the Crimson Tide to the field for the season opener at Missouri. [L.G. PATTERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 L.G. Patterson

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mac Jones threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in less than three quarters of work, many of his throws landing in the capable hands of Jaylen Waddle, and No. 2 Alabama began its Southeastern Conference-only schedule with a 38-19 romp over rebuilding Missouri on Saturday night.

