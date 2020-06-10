TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama baseball team expected to hear right fielder Tyler Gentry’s name called in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, whether it was 40 rounds or just five.
But since the draft is the shorter length, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that may be all the impact the draft has on the Crimson Tide.
The draft will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday with the first round. The final four rounds begin at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Athletic’s Keith Law ranked Gentry as the 92nd-best prospect in the 160-pick draft. Given the shorter draft, all draftees this season are in line to receive a sizable bonus — the final pick of this year’s draft has a slot value of $324,100 — one that is likely to sway them into signing.
Gentry hit .429 with six doubles and four home runs in 56 at-bats in a pandemic-shortened season. His power has drawn interest, but his stock surely would have risen if he could have lowered his strikeouts against SEC competition this season. He struck out 34 times in 113 at-bats in conference play in 2019.
Alabama also has senior Brett Auerbach as a potential pick. He hit .388 this season and displayed defensive versatility, playing well primarily at center field, third base and catcher.
The draft being limited to five rounds (along with limited undrafted non-drafted free agent pools for this year) could be the reason Auerbach returns to the Tide in 2021. Had the draft been 10 rounds or more, Auerbach’s chances of being drafted would be much higher.
Law projects none of Alabama's 10 signees will be drafted.
