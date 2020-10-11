OXFORD, Miss. — Najee Harris ran for 206 yards and five touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama beat Mississippi and former Crimson Tide assistant Lane Kiffin 63-48 on Saturday night in the highest-scoring Southeastern Conference regulation game ever.
Harris' big day helps Alabama avoid Ole Miss upset
- By Chris Burrows The Associated Press
