TUSCALOOSA — University of Alabama senior forward Herb Jones announced on Wednesday that he was withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and returning to the Crimson Tide for the 2020-21 season.
“Going through the NBA draft process has been an incredible learning experience,” Jones said in a post on his Instagram account.
“I want to take a moment and say thank you to the NBA teams that reached out, took time to get to know me and helped my family and I throughout this process," he said. "I also want to thank my coaches for being there for me every step in this journey. Their insight and expertise have been a terrific resource for me and my family.
“When I came to the University of Alabama, I set numerous personal and team goals that I wanted to accomplish during my time — most importantly of which was to earn a college degree from the place I love so much. Some of those goals I have met and some I have not."
Jones averaged 8.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season. A member of the All-SEC defensive team, Jones led Alabama in a number of categories including charges taken (22), deflections (82) and floor dives (30).
"Given the information I have received and considering the team goals I still want to accomplish, I am officially withdrawing my name from the 2020 NBA Draft and returning to the University of Alabama for my senior season," Jones said. "I can’t wait to be back on the floor with my brothers! It’s time to work and make this season a memorable one for everyone! Roll Tide!”
The Crimson Tide has had one player, Kira Lewis Jr., announce he would remain in the draft. Alabama is still awaiting a decision from John Petty Jr.
