TUSCALOOSA — Even Alabama has had its fair share of rookie starters over the years.
In the past five years, Crimson Tide standouts Patrick Surtain II, Jaylen Waddle, Jonah Williams, Jalen Hurts, Calvin Ridley, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison, and Cam Robinson all started games their true freshman season. Even five-star linebacker Dylan Moses got a couple of spot starts in 2017.
But not even Nick Saban can remember the last time one of his teams started more than two true freshmen in a game — let alone more than one on any single side of the ball.
Yet when No. 2 Alabama (3-0) plays Southern Miss (2-1) Saturday, there will be seven members of the 2019 signing class in starting positions, including four in the defensive front seven.
With the recent foot injury to defensive end LaBryan Ray, Alabama is expected to start true freshman Justin Eboigbe in his place, lined up beside fellow first-year nose guard D.J. Dale and in front of a pair of freshmen inside linebackers in Christian Harris and Shane Lee. The other freshman starters include offensive guard Evan Neal, kicker Will Reichard and safety Jordan Battle, who started against New Mexico State.
“We’ve had some unfortunate bad luck or whatever you want to call it, losing players at certain positions — a couple of inside ‘backers, a defensive lineman,” Saban said Wednesday. “(And) these guys have had to be thrust into duty before we thought they would. We’re working hard to try to get them to gain the confidence they need to play well on a consistent basis.”
Like Eboigbe, Harris and Lee are starting after both of Alabama’s expected starting inside linebackers — senior Joshua McMillon and junior Dylan Moses — suffered season-ending injuries during preseason practice, leaving a significant experience gap at both the Will and Mike linebacker spots in the heart of the defense.
It’s the third straight season Alabama’s defense has dealt with significant injuries, though none of the remaining players are using it as a crutch.
“It’s just playing with what we have,” said senior corner Trevon Diggs, who missed the final nine games of last season with a broken foot. “Everyone has to still execute and still, you know, do what Coach Saban asks us to do. I feel like if everyone does that, it’ll be fine.”
Eboigbe is the latest to be tasked with stepping in sooner than expected, though his fellow defensive linemen are confident the four-star freshman can get the job done.
“He’s a very young guy, but I think he knows the standard for what the D-Line guys do and I feel like he’s going to hold to that standard,” senior defensive end Raekwon Davis said of Eboigbe. “He’s one of the young guys who has stepped up and is ready to show the world he can play big boy football.”
The 6-foot-5 and 294-pound Eboigbe has shown great explosiveness during practice and has impressed many around the program since arriving in January as a Top 75 overall player and No. 5 strong-side defensive end in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports.com composite.
“He’s got a fast get-off,” Davis said of Eboigbe. “He’s a twitchy guy. He likes to locate the ball fast. He’s very fun to watch.”
But while there’s no questioning the talent of the freshmen who are seeing the field this season, having such widespread inexperience creates its own challenges.
“We don’t want to ask players to do things that they do not know how to do or that they have not had enough reps in practice to develop confidence in, so it can be a little limiting at times,” Saban admitted Wednesday.
That has included simplifying some things on defense and accepting some mental miscues from the rookie defenders, some of what was apparent in Saturday’s 47-23 win as host South Carolina racked up 459 total yards on 86 plays in the game.
“There was a lot of adjusting to do, the young players had a lot of problems adjusting to the quads and the empty formation near the boundary — which we’d worked on — but it was a lot for the linebackers,” Saban said Saturday. “We had to stay pretty simple in terms of what we were doing, afraid we would not do things correctly. So when the field shrunk, we were able to get them stopped, and I think the players showed a lot of resiliency in doing that.”
Harris was among the biggest culprits when it came to freshmen mistakes Saturday, including showing confusion when he failed to leave in time for one of the team’s multiple 12-men on the field penalties early in the third quarter Saturday.
In fact, there were several series in the second half against South Carolina when sophomore linebacker Ale Kaho replaced Harris in the game. Tthe second-year player didn’t fair exceptionally well either, including getting caught out of position on South Carolina’s 11-yard touchdown pass in the closing seconds of the game.
With SEC play ramping up next week against Ole Miss — the beginning of six straight conference games — the hope is the experience being gained early will pay off as the season progresses and the competition gets stiffer.
“Well, I think we’ve got to work hard with those guys to get them to play well. There’s no substitute for experience, there’s no question about that,” Saban said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.