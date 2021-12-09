Raiders Ruggs Vehicle Crash Football

Henry Ruggs was allegedly driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% at the time of the deadly crash. [ERIC JAMISON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Eric Jamison

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas judge plans to issue a ruling today on whether to limit medical information that prosecutors receive about former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III following a fiery fatal crash, a court clerk said.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.