TUSCALOOSA — Tia Kiaku addressed claims of racist behavior with University of Alabama leadership, gymnastics coaches and fellow gymnasts. In all instances, she felt she was not taken seriously.
Kiaku said she confronted a teammate about use of the N-word during a practice and was told it was a joke. At a practice, she said, an assistant coach approached the program’s three black gymnasts in a vault drill together and asked, “What is this, the back of the bus?” She reported that incident and three UA offices got involved in an investigation that ensued.
Kiaku took her frustrations to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, airing her concerns of racism in the program. She posted about the incident with the assistant coach as an example, but the former Alabama gymnast related further incidents in an interview with The Tuscaloosa News.
“After the investigation, I was told the coach that made the remarks had something on his record and it was basically deemed a bad joke,” Kaiku said Wednesday.
Kiaku did not identify the coach in the social media post, but told The Tuscaloosa News that it was Bill Lorenz, adding the incident occurred in a practice near the end of the fall semester.
She also identified the other two gymnasts participating in the practice drill as Makarri Doggette and Sania Mitchell. Doggette and Mitchell both remained with the team for the 2020 season. Kiaku left the team after the fall semester, before the 2020 season began in January.
“This has been a learning experience that has impacted me both personally and professionally, and I will continue to learn,” Lorenz said in the statement. “What was intended to be a lighthearted comment ended up having an offensive impact, and I regret that. It hurts me that I hurt anyone. … I am genuinely sorry.”
Athletic director Greg Byrne said once the complaint was received, it was immediately reported to the Office of Equal Opportunity, Alabama's Title IX office and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Kiaku said she was “very involved” in the process.
“Looking back, I didn’t realize that I had gone through these microaggresions, implicit bias and underlying racism until I really sat back and examined (my) experience again," Kiaku said. "There have been multiple times where I heard the girls say the N-word, the gymnasts.”
Kiaku said one day she was pulled aside in practice by head coach Dana Duckworth, who was going through Alabama’s history of outstanding black gymnasts. When the coach mentioned Aja Sims, currently a volunteer assistant who finished her career in 2017, Kiaku said Duckworth said of Sims, “But she’s not really black and she wasn’t raised black.”
Kiaku said at one practice, a senior did not want to listen to the music everyone else was picking. Kiaku said the senior wanted to listen to country music and voiced her frustration by turning to Kiaku and saying, “I’m tired of listening to your rap music.”
Kiaku also related an instance of a teammate struggling with the pronunciation of a word. When Kiaku chimed in with the correct pronunciation, Kiaku said the teammate replied, “I don’t tell you how to say your people’s language or your people’s words.”
“It’s been a lot of things that have bottled up that I’m looking back at now thinking that’s inappropriate,” Kiaku said. “The team has voiced that there’s problems in the team, because we’ve had multiple meetings. After the last meeting we had, it was not facilitated by administration, coaching staff or anyone, it was us having the meeting.
“I think that was inappropriate because this is a very sensitive topic and it should have been guided by someone that could help us with that situation, but it wasn’t. After that conversation, it kind of went left (unresolved). The girls stopped talking to me, the coaches stopped taking to me.
“Girls didn’t like it because we were talking about things that they said. One of the girls I addressed who had said the N-word, I mapped why you can’t say the N-word and she said it was just a joke. That’s part of a theme of this: You guys are saying whatever you want, and it’s hurtful, what’s being said, and it’s not a joke. It’s not funny. None of this is a funny issue.”
After the team meeting, Kiaku said she had little to no communication with her teammates or the coaching staff until she was called to Duckworth’s office. She said she did not know Alabama’s deputy athletic director/chief diversity officer, Tiffini Grimes, would be in the meeting until she arrived.
Shortly after the meeting with Duckworth and Grimes, Kiaku began seriously considering leaving the team. Kiaku said she later had meetings with teammates, including one with just her African-American teammates that solidified her decision.
“One of the black gymnasts was asking me, ‘Why do you even want to be on the team anymore? We’ve already moved forward, and if you came into the gym it would be a distraction,’” Kiaku said. “I felt like they didn’t want me on the team anymore.”
In the time since Kiaku left the team before the 2020 season, she has looked for a new destination. She has been in the transfer portal since Feb. 28, but fears she will have difficulty if programs reach out to Duckworth and the Alabama staff for more information.
“What motivated me to speak up about my experience is me wanting to be able to write my own story,” she said. “I felt like because I haven’t spoken out, I allowed the head coach to write my story for me. Honestly, I wanted to raise awareness to this because, from what I've been seeing lately, this is happening in more than just Alabama programs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.