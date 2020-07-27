TUSCALOOSA — Alabama football's sizzling recruiting summer continued on Sunday as five-star defensive tackle Damon Payne of Belleville, Michigan, committed to the Crimson Tide.
Payne is the 16th commitment for Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class, and 15 have come since May. He announced his decision on CBS Sports TV.
Payne — ranked the No. 2 in-state prospect by The Detroit News — had previously announced that his final 10 included Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arizona State, Southern California and Alabama.
Payne played last season at 6-4 and 310 pounds as a junior but is down to 290 this summer.
“He’s gotten stronger,” his high school coach Jermain Crowell told The Detroit News. “Played at 310 last year. This year he’s down to 290, so he’s faster, leaner and I think it’s going to help him be more explosive. He’s the top defensive tackle in the country. He’s big, fast and strong. He’s hard to stop.
“I think last year with him trying to get bigger, it was experimental on his end, but now he understands, especially going both ways and not coming off the field, that leaner is better.”
Payne took a visit to Michigan in early February, then told The News after watching his teammates sign on Feb. 5: “I like Michigan. I really like it up there. I’m building a relationship with Coach Nua (defensive line coach Shaun Nua), and I want to get up there more.”
The Detroit News contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.