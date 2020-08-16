CHICAGO — Infectious disease experts advising the NCAA sounded a cautionary note for the conferences proceeding with fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have a serious problem," said Dr. Carlos del Rio, a fellow with the Infectious Diseases Society of America and an associate dean at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. "I feel like the Titanic. We have hit the iceberg and we're trying to make decisions of what time the band plays."
The Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed fall sports this week in hopes of playing those sports in the spring, but the other three Power Five conferences — the Big 12, ACC and SEC — for now plan to proceed with their fall football schedules. That plan, experts say, should expect to bring about new transmissions among athletes and the communities where they live.
Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA's chief medical officer, noted at least 1% to 2% of NCAA athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 before most teams began full-contact practices, and "about" 12 athletes have developed myocarditis, a rare heart inflammation that emerging studies have shown could be a complication from COVID-19.
The NCAA plans to introduce more stringent guidelines for screening for the complication.
Other viruses can cause myocarditis, but some studies indicate a higher rate with COVID-19. The Big 12 said it would provide cardiac tests to athletes who test positive for the virus.
"One case of myocarditis in an athlete is too many," said Dr. Colleen Kraft, who also sits on the NCAA advisory panel and is an associate professor of infectious disease at Emory.
Experts stated disappointment in the lack of progress nationally in containing the spread and encouraged those involved in sports to think of the virus beyond the playing field as a means for returning to games. Hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing remain important, they said.
In March, when colleges shuttered spring sports as the pandemic rooted in the U.S., Hainline said he expected significantly more progress by fall.
"The biggest challenge is the trajectory of the pandemic," he said. "These are decisions that individuals in the United States and the population as a whole are putting us where we are. It's not just about testing. It's going to be about where are we as a country and where are we as humanity in making decisions for one another so we get through this pandemic together.
"It's not just about football in the spring. It's more importantly where are we as human beings taking care of one other. I don't know where we'll be in the spring, but where we are today, it's exceptionally disappointing."
Del Rio said the rate for a safe return in a state or region should be somewhere between five and 10 cases per 100,000 people. He pointed to Georgia's rate of 30 cases per 100,000 people.
Conferences proceeding with a fall sports schedule should expect to see positive tests and even outbreaks, the experts advised.
"There are a number of ways to approach complicated issues," Kraft said. "One of them is to dip your toe in and see what happens, and I think that's what we're seeing a little bit from the conferences that are continuing to try to play. There will be transmission. It will be difficult, and recommendations will have to evolve because there will be cases."
