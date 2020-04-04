TUSCALOOSA — Ten days after Alabama announced the hiring of its new strength and conditioning tandem of David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea, their job became a lot more complicated.
During a time when the Crimson Tide would normally be halfway through spring practice, its newly-hired directors of performance (Ballou) and performance science (Rhea) have instead embraced a necessary hands-off approach to their duties with an innovative training regimen that Alabama’s football players can perform on their own from home amid the ongoing global health crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Once the SEC suspended organized team activities through at least April 15, Ballou and Rhea went about trying to incorporate modern technological advances with old-school training techniques that don’t necessarily require advanced equipment.
And so far, early returns have been promising according Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
“Hopefully this will help us with some injury prevention and help us be able to perform better when the time comes,” Saban said Thursday. “They were very instrumental with setting up this whole program of what we’re doing for the players in terms of (having) Apple watches for their workouts, apps on their phones (with) weight-training programs. We had an issue of some players not having a place to work out because some high schools are closed. So we put them on band workout programs.
“They’ve done a really, really good job of managing it to this point, and the players have done a good job responding to it.”
With many Crimson Tide players unable to visit an upscale gym or even work out at their individual high schools, Ballou and Rhea have found other ways for them to train without the advanced equipment usually available to them at the Mal Moore Athletic Complex.
Alabama four-star summer enrollee Kristian has been training more with jugs of water and elastic bands than any fancy equipment or free weights while working on his own at least four times a week from home.
Like other members of Alabama’s 2020 signing class, Story recently received a new training program in the form of a digital workout app on his phone as well as a detailed packet emailed last week that tends to focus more on “stretching and flexibility-type things, the total body, how it reacts and how it works,” according to Story’s father and Lanett head coach Clifford Story.
“(Ballou and Rhea are) just real big on building flexibility and agility-type things, and strength and stuff like that,” Clifford Story said. “And to me, I think they’re going to be (doing) more explosive-type things and then being able to mix in power with it. They’re getting into building the total body and dealing more with the technological (side) of it from what I’m seeing.”
That technological side also involves the ability to remotely monitor each player’s daily progress and allows them to self-monitor their own vitals each day.
Rising junior linebacker Ale Kaho was sporting an Apple watch on his left wrist while doing squats during a recent workout, according video posted to his Instagram account Thursday.
Although the SEC’s recently implemented addendum — which allows virtual team activities such as online staff meetings and video teaching sessions during the suspension of all physical activities — dictated there were to be no “virtual involvement by institutional staff such as remotely watching, directing or reviewing physical workouts,” according to a memo released by AuburnUndercover.com, the smart watches Alabama provided its players have been promoted as more of a self-monitoring system they can use as they wish.
The move was cleared through the league before any Apple watches were dispersed to those players that didn’t already own one.
“The SEC is aware that Alabama provided Apple watches to some of our student-athletes,” Alabama senior associate athletic director for compliance Matt Self told both AL.com and the Tuscaloosa News. “We are in constant communication with the SEC discussing the appropriate manner in which to utilize these and any other resources to provide for the health and well-being of our student-athletes in this crisis.”
Whatever stated purposed for the Apple watches might be, it’s another example of how the Crimson Tide is staying ahead of the game and keeping its football players in top shape, even during a pandemic that doesn’t permit in-person contact.
“Our primary responsibility is the health and safety and well-being of our team, our staff and our families,” Saban said. “We’re trying to provide as much support, whether it’s academic, medical care, mental health, wellness, nutrition, whatever our players’ and staff’s needs are. … It’ uncertain times, (and) I think we have to fight through the process of what we need to do on a day-to-day basis to make good choices and decisions to do the right thing at the right time regardless of the circumstance.”
