When: 2:30 p.m.., Saturday
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
TV/Radio: CBS/FM-97.9, FM-93.9
The line: Alabama by 3
--
Four-down territory
1. What’s at stake for Auburn?: Simply put, it’s a chance to salvage what has been a good, not great, season. Given the schedule, it was going to be tough to make it to the SEC championship game and beyond with the pedestrian offense led by true freshman quarterback Patrick Nix and the subsequent injury that kept JaTarvious Whitlow out of action for several weeks. Even though Auburn has played elite defense this season, as expected, in today’s game teams have to be able to score points. In its losses, Auburn has not been able to do that. So, it comes down to this – can Auburn save its season with a win over Alabama and spoil the Tide’s CFP hopes?
2. What’s at stake for Alabama?: That’s easy. Alabama has to win and get some help to get into the playoffs. Even with a win, that’s not a certainty, but Nick Saban and company are aware that another loss and the playoff is history. Beside the playoffs, winning at Auburn would appease the fan base if Alabama is not selected for the playoffs and possibly even send Gus Malzahn packing for Arkansas.
3. How will Mac Jones do against Auburn’s elite defense?: Jones is 2-0 as a starter, but let’s face it, he hasn’t really had a baptism under fire yet. Arkansas is one of the worst, if not the worst, Power Five conference team in the country, and Western Carolina is a bad FCS program. He has elite playmakers all around him, but how will he do when he has Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown bearing down on him? If Jones has a good game, Alabama has a good chance to win.
4. What has Gus Malzahn have in store for the Tide defense? For somebody who used to be known as a master play-caller, Malzahn’s offense has been underwhelming this season as he has tried to protect freshman QB Patrick Nix. Alabama is aware that Auburn is going to try to run the ball and it will be geared up to stop Jatarvious Whitlow and company. At some point, Malzahn is going to have to rely on Nix to win a game for him. If not in the Iron Bowl, then when? If the Tigers can out-physical Alabama at the line of scrimmage, then they’ll be OK. If not, winning will be in Nix’s hands.
--
Key matchup
Alabama’s OC Steve Sarkisian vs. Auburn DC Kevin Steele
It’s going to be fascinating to see what these two come up with in the way of wrinkles to exploit their opponents. Although both will stay true to what they have done throughout the season, expect the unexpected. Of course, it will come down to how well the game plans executed on the field, but expect each coordinator to have something extra in store for the other.
--
Players of the week
Mac Jones, Alabama; Patrick Nix, Auburn
Jones has yet to take significant snaps in a game like this. Don’t expect Sarkisian to put Jones in harm’s way often, but the Tide will let him take shots down the field in certain situations. It would be foolish not to. The best thing that could happen for Jones is if Najee Harris can establish himself in the run game. That would take some of the pressure off and allow Jones to have time in the pocket.
Nix has been in four games in which he had a chance to lead a winning drive late in games, and he’s 1-3 with the only win coming in the season opener against Oregon. He couldn’t get it done at LSU, couldn’t get it done at Florida or two weeks ago at home against Georgia. it hasn’t been all his fault, but leading Auburn to a win over Alabama with a late drive would be a nice capper to his first season as the starting QB.
--
By the numbers
9: Number of times Auburn has beaten Alabama when the game is played in Jordan-Hare Stadium in 14 visits.
10: Number of wins Nick Saban has all-time against Auburn, including eight while coaching the Crimson Tide.
48.5. Points Alabama scores per game, which is tied for No. 1 with LSU in the SEC.
16.2: Number of points both Alabama and Auburn allow per game, which is tied for third in the SEC.
--
Prediction
Alabama 24, Auburn 14
Alabama simply has too many playmakers for even a defense as elite as Auburn’s to entirely shut down for four quarters. Auburn hasn’t proved it can muster enough offense to beat an elite team. This is Alabama’s last chance to make a statement to the CFP selection committee, as it won’t play in a conference championship game like other teams still in the hunt. If it can. Alabama will try to win as handily as possible. Auburn’s defense has too much pride to let it get out of hand, but expect the Tide win find a way to win this edition of the Iron Bowl.
