When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa
TV/Radio: FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 35
Four-down territory
1. Rolling along: Everything seems to be status quo for the Crimson Tide, who are again a huge favorite. Alabama is coming off another dominant performance – a 49-7 win in which Tua Tagovailoa passed for five touchdowns and the defense stymied a decent offense.
2. Tough loss for Rebels: Ole Miss is coming off a 28-20 home loss to Cal in a game that had a controversial ending. Trailing in the final seconds, Ole Miss threw a pass that was complete near the goal line. Officials ruled it was not a touchdown and replay officials did not stop the game to confirm the call. With the final seconds clicking away and no time-outs, Ole Miss lined up in helter-skelter fashion and tried a quarterback sneak that was stopped well short of the end zone. It allowed Cal to escape with a win. On Monday, the Pac-12 league office, who provided the game officials, issued a statement saying that even though it was a correct call on the field, replay officials should have stopped the game to confirm the call. That would have allowed Ole Miss to set up a more organized final play.
3. New kicker for Alabama?: Of all the players who got banged up in Saturday’s win over Southern Miss, according to Nick Saban kicker Will Riechard is the most questionable to be available for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. Reichard sustained a pulled hip flexor when he struck the tee on a 29-yard kickoff late in the first quarter against Southern Miss. “I think he may be a little more day-to-day and a little more questionable than the other guys,” Saban said. “But I don’t think this is something, as a kicker, that you can kind of push the guy along and have something that’s going to aggravate him for the rest of the season, so we need to get it right now.”
4. Rebels are tough to run against: Alabama’s running game remains a work in progress and likely will get its toughest test this season against Ole Miss. The Rebels surrendered a season-low 60 yards on the ground in the loss to Cal and have now held their past three opponents to less than 70 yards per game for the first time since 1999. Alabama ranks sixth in the SEC in rushing at 178.8 yards per game. Ole Miss is fourth in rush defense at 94.8 yards per game.
Key matchup
Ole Miss secondary vs. Alabama receivers
Ole Miss might be good against the run, but not so much against the pass. The Rebels are 12th in the SEC in pass defense, giving up 288 yards per game. That should play into the hands of Alabama, which ranks second in pass offense at 371.2 yards per game.
Player of the week
Any Alabama receiver
One week it’s Henry Ruggs III, the next it’s Jerry Jeudy. Or it might be Jaylen Waddle or Devonta Smith. Tua likes to spread the wealth, and it’s anybody’s guess which receiver will have the best day against the Rebels.
By the numbers
3: Consecutive wins by Alabama in the series with Ole Miss since the Rebels had the audacity to win back-to-back games in 2014-15.
59: Number of consecutive weeks Alabama has been ranked in the top five of the the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It’s the longest streak in the poll’s history
2: Alabama is plus-2 in turnover margin per game, a number that is tied for second nationally. Through four games, Alabama has turned the ball over only twice while recording 10 takeaways.
Prediction
Alabama 45, Ole Miss 7: Expect more of the same from Alabama this week. The Tide is a 35-point favorite, Ole Miss’ pass defense is highly suspect and Alabama’s passing offense is spot on.
— Gregg Dewalt
