TUSCALOOSA — Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne argued Thursday that his athletic department has been at the forefront of encouraging mask-wearing. Alabama's social media accounts have had consistent visuals of players and coaches in masks, and examples of health and safety protocols are frequent.
On Friday, Alabama football players fully endorsed the new normal.
Quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris both praised the health and safety measures and used them as further justification of their involvement in the #WeWantToPlay movement.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to do it correctly," Jones said. "(We're) testing three times a week. We’re having speakers come in to talk about the coronavirus and what we can do, meeting with the SEC, Coach (Nick) Saban and our position coaches. Everything is transparent. We don’t know everything, but we’re doing the best we can. As the summer went on, we got a lot better at doing everything the right way.”
Harris added, “One thing I want to say is that we’ve done a good job in the facility keeping everything as safe as possible, as clean as possible. We installed these new air humidifiers to kill all the germs in the air. We got a lot of hand sanitizers everywhere around. We get tested I feel like more than we practice, and that’s a good thing.
"Obviously we’re wearing all these masks. We get our temperatures tested every time we walk in the building.”
Alabama's transition into an offseason filled with atypical health and safety protocols could have been made more difficult with changes in its strength and conditioning department. Scott Cochran has been replaced by David Ballou and Matt Rhea. Jones said the Crimson Tide has had no complications there.
“Coming back here, I feel like our new strength staff has done a really good job,” he said. “Coach Ballou ... Rhea and everybody combining for a plan to get us stronger and get us faster in a short amount of time, all while doing it safely.”
For the time being, the SEC plans on playing the 10-game schedule it has announced, though dates have yet to be set. What remains more uncertain is what, if any, postseason follows.
The College Football Playoff said it is conducting business virtually but still carrying on, despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceling its fall season. Jones said Alabama remains focused on a national championship.
“That’s why we all came here, to play for the national championship,” Jones said. “Obviously I can’t tell you what we’re going to do or not, but the College Football Playoff is a separate organization from the NCAA and it seems like they want to move forward, as well.”
