TUSCALOOSA — With Alabama’s preseason camp set to kickoff Friday, it’s about that time to start looking ahead at the Crimson Tide’s 2019 slate of games.
From the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic against Duke to the annual Iron Bowl rivalry with cross-state foe Auburn, Alabama’s season is filled with plenty of opportunity for intrigue.
And while many on the national stage have maligned the Tide’s 2019 schedule for being too “easy,” head coach Nick Saban will remind both fans and his own players that no opponent should be overlooked, not even the seemingly overmatched non-conference slate.
Here’s a look at Alabama’s upcoming games ranked in order of importance:
--
12. Nov. 23 vs. Western Carolina
The pre-Iron Bowl sacrificial lamb is usually an ugly affair regardless of the opponent, and that won’t be any different this year when the FCS Catamounts return to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2014, when it more than doubled its previous combined point total with a 48-14 loss. Alabama has won all four meetings with Western Carolina, outscoring the Catamounts by a combined score 201-20. Expect more of the same this year.
--
11. Sept. 7 vs. New Mexico State
This is the first-ever meeting between the Tide and Aggies. New Mexico State is coming off a 3-9 campaign last season, its third in six seasons under head coach Doug Martin. The Aggies return sophomore quarterback Josh Adkins, who started the final eight games of last season and threw 2,563 yards and 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
--
10. Sept. 21 vs. Southern Miss
Southern Miss comes to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2014 when the Crimson Tide rolled to a 52-12 win, its sixth straight and 14th of the last 15 in the series that dates back to 1947. The Golden Eagles’ last win against Alabama came as a 21-0 rout in 2000.
--
9. Sept. 28 vs. Ole Miss
Ole Miss has fallen off since the Hugh Freeze Era came to a calamitous ending in 2016. Alabama has rolled up 60-plus points in each of the last two years, outscoring the Rebels 128-10 during that span, and should once again be able to put up major offensive numbers in this SEC opener. One interesting change this season is how the Rebels will do under new offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinators Mike MacIntyre, both former head coaches.
--
8. Oct. 26 vs. Arkansas
The Razorbacks are in the second season under Chad Morris and still searching for their first SEC win after going 0-8 last season. Arkansas is projected to once again finish last in the Western Conference. Alabama has won 12 straight in this series and should be heavily favored to win No. 13 in a row this season.
--
7. Aug. 31 vs. Duke (in Atlanta, Ga.)
This is important simply because it is the season opener for both teams as Duke takes on the Crimson Tide in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic on Aug. 31. The Blue Devils have lost the last three previous meetings against Alabama, including a 62-13 rout in 2010, their last meeting.
--
6. Nov. 16 at Mississippi State
The Bulldogs enter their second season under Joe Moorhead and come into the meeting after being shut out 24-0 last season in Starkville for the Tide’s 11th straight win in the series. This year’s meeting will be in Starkville, though, and that’s always a bell-ringing experience for any visiting opponent, even the Tide.
--
5. Oct. 19 vs. Tennessee
The third Saturday in October is always a big game for the Crimson Tide, though the Volunteers haven’t necessarily made the series competitive in recent years. Alabama has dominated under Nick Saban, winning all 12 meetings. And 2019 shouldn’t be much different, even in the second year under former Tide defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.
--
4. Sept. 14 at South Carolina
The last time Alabama traveled to Columbia, it came away with a 35-21 loss that signaled a difficult 2010 campaign. It’s also another matchup against a former Saban assistant coach as Will Muschamp looks to become the first ex-assistant to knock off his former boss.
--
3. Oct. 12 at Texas A&M
This could be Alabama’s toughest road game, as it takes on an up-and-coming Aggies team under $75 million head coach Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies won 6 of 7 home games last season, with the one loss coming against Clemson (28-26).
--
2. Nov. 9 vs. LSU
Much like the Iron Bowl, Alabama’s annual post-Halloween showdown with rival LSU is one to circle every year. And despite the Crimson Tide’s recent run of dominance in the series, having won eight straight, this year’s matchup is far from a certainty for Alabama. In fact, last year’s 29-0 rout was likely more the exception than the rule in the series, which could once again be a nail biter with a potentially explosive Tigers offense led by second-year starting quarterback Joe Burrow.
--
1. Nov. 30 at Auburn
The Iron Bowl is generally the single-most important game on Alabama’s schedule every season, especially from the fan’s perspective. This season, a stout Auburn defense will attempt to carry the Tigers back to the SEC Championship game much like it did in 2017. Auburn has the potential to stymie the Crimson Tide and play spoiler. A reworked offense will once again depend on a first-year starting quarterback as head coach Gus Malzahn resumes play-calling duties for the first time since early in the 2016 season.
