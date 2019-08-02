TUSCALOOSA — Given the talent that rotates in and out of Alabama, it’s not always easy for previously unknown players to truly surprise with breakout seasons as first-time starters.
There are always exceptions, as was the case of Quinnen Williams, who made the transition to nose guard look easy in his first year as a starter last season. The redshirt sophomore turned that opportunity into a unanimous All-American campaign and the No. 3 overall selection by the New York Jets in the NFL draft. Junior tight end Irv Smith Jr. was another first-year starter who made such a significant impact that he entered the NFL early and was picked by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round.
Here’s a list, not including cornerback Patrick Surtain II or receiver Jaylen Waddle — two rising sophomores who made a splash last season — or experienced backups in line to be first-year starters such as linebacker Josh McMillon Chris Owens on this list, of potential breakout performers:
--
5. TE Cameron Latu
With the recent transfer of talented backup Kedrick James to SMU, Alabama’s tight end room thinned out. At 6-foot-5, 247 pounds, the converted-linebacker made a rather seamless transition to tight end, displaying athleticism and soft hands that could allow him to make an immediate impact. Latu worked with the first-team offense during the A-Day game and could provide a nice compliment to likely starter Miller Forristall.
--
4. OG/C Emil Ekiyor Jr.
After impressing as a second-teamer last year, the former four-star prospect from Indianapolis has quickly proven he belongs with the first-team offensive line, be it at center or guard. The 327-pound Ekiyor spent much of spring working at the left guard spot but also briefly filled in at right guard when there was an injury to senior Matt Womack. As the nation’s No. 3 center coming out of high school, redshirt freshman could also get a look in the middle depending on how well Chris Owens takes to being a starter, but could also face competition from former Florida State transfer Landon Dickerson and five-star freshman Evan Neal.
--
3. OLB Christopher Allen
After an offseason ACL injury derailed his true sophomore season, the redshirt sophomore linebacker from Baton Rouge should be the favorite as the first linebacker off the bench behind experienced starters Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis. That role should be elevated with the recent departure of former five-star signee Eyabi Anoma, who reportedly re-entered the transfer portal last week. If healthy, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Allen has all the makings of a superior pass rusher.
--
2. RB Trey Sanders
The summer enrollee was one of three five-star freshmen in Alabama’s latest signing class, and was arguably the Tide’s most significant signing as the nation’s No. 1 running back according to 247Sports.com’s composite ranking. With fellow former five-star tailback Najee Harris the likely starter and fellow junior Brian Robinson Jr. the backup and goal-line option, Sanders enters preseason camp as the team’s third-best option at tailback and will be given every chance to contribute early in his career.
--
1. DT DJ Dale
The early enrollee from Pinson, Alabama was the surprise of spring practice, quickly climbing the depth chart at a nose guard position that lost quite a bit with the departure of last season’s breakout star, Quinnen Williams. That climb resulted with Dale as the starting nose guard with the first-team defense in the A-Day spring game in April. With a similar frame at 6-3 and 308 pounds, Dale has already been compared to another former Crimson Tide star in Daron Payne and has shown a rare combination of power and superior technique that could have opponents game-planning for him much the same way Williams did last season.
