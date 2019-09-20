TUSCALOOSA — Nick Saban used to be among college football’s biggest opponents of run-pass option plays.
The root of his complaints against RPOs centered around how confusing they can be to defend. Defensive players are taught from a young age to recognize that a play is a run based on how the offensive line is blocking or how far downfield a lineman might be. But sometimes, they ultimately result in a pass.
Of course, as the old saying goes: if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.
And as much as Alabama has incorporated more RPOs into its offensive scheme over the years — including so many that Saban admitted “probably half the passes (in last Saturday’s 47-23 win at South Carolina) were run-pass options” — so too has Saban’s stance softened on the issue, so long as the offensive linemen stay within the 3-yard downfield limit.
“They do create tremendous run-pass conflicts for defensive players, but as long as we control the linemen downfield, I think it’s very, very difficult for the defensive players,” Saban said last year. “I think there was a time a few years ago when it was a little unfair when guys were seven yards downfield, but I think they’ve done a much better job controlling that.”
For the second-ranked Crimson Tide, that has meant structuring its offensive attack around quick, timed passes that allow junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to get the ball out expeditiously and into the hands of his receivers within the brief second window it takes for his lineman to travel three yards downfield.
“It’s one of those things that usually it’s timed up pretty well,” Alabama junior guard Landon Dickerson said this week. “With an RPO, it’s coming out quick. By the time that we get to our assignments and start working to the second level, the ball should be out.”
Still, there are inherent difficulties for 300-pound offensive lineman to be cognizant of how far they’ve gone downfield while also properly blocking their assignment. That is why the dedication to RPOs has meant developing an offense line that can adapt as rapidly as the play develops.
“I think if you try to limit where the offensive line goes to, then you have to actually call it for them, so (they) know you’re going to throw something a little more downfield and they have to be aware of the situation,” Saban said Wednesday.
That has necessitated the Crimson Tide placing a heavy emphasis on slant routes or screen plays that require Alabama’s receivers to do more once the ball is in their hands. Of course, with multi-faceted pass-catchers like Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, that can be advantageous. Tagovailoa leads the nation with 72 percent of his 1,007 passing yards through three games have come after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I think that it’s got to be systematically part of the design,” Saban said, “that (way) you don’t put the players in what’s going to be a detrimental position for them if you don’t design it that way.”
It’s also why Saban’s affinity for diversity along the offensive front is especially beneficial, as Alabama’s linemen get experience working not only their position but their teammates’ as well.
In the same vein, Saban admitted having the same five playing next to one another helps with the cohesiveness when linemen are often required to work in sync on certain blocking assignments, especially on RPOs where timing is integral.
“Although I do think in the offensive line, continuity can be beneficial because guys can sort of develop confidence in playing with each other, making line calls,” Saban continued. “You do a lot of things working together in the offensive line in terms of who you’re blocking and how you’re blocking them.”
Dickerson’s rapid development as one of Alabama’s most reliable linemen is a prime example of what versatility can mean. The Florida State transfer has already been named SEC lineman of the week after his second game at right guard following a spot start at center against New Mexico State when redshirt junior Chris Owens was hurt.
Of course, with redshirt senior guard Deonte Brown returning next week after serving the final game of his six-game NCAA suspension Saturday against Southern Miss, the Crimson Tide’s offensive makeup could see further moving parts up front.
But in the meantime, what matters most to Alabama’s offensive linemen has little to do with who’s starting or what play is called, so much as the end result is the same each week.
“You know at the end of the day we're going to do what we need to do to win,” Dickerson said. “And you know, if that means that we're pulling it and throwing it most of the time, then that's what we're going to do. So, you know, as an offensive lineman you want the rushing yards to be higher but at the same time, you know, if you win rushing yards and you don't win the game, what does it really mean?”
