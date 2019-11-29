UAB (8-3, 5-2) at North Texas (4-7, 3-4)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
TV: None
The line: North Texas by 1
The lowdown: UAB kept its home record unblemished since The Return with last week’s win over Louisiana Tech. … Besides raising their fourth-best in the nation win streak to 18 straight home games, the Blazers stayed in the playoff chase in the C-USA West Division. UAB needs a win over North Texas and a loss by Southern Miss to Florida Atlantic to win the west and move into the championship game for the second straight year. … The Blazers stopped Tech on 4th-and-3 with a pass breakup by A.J. Brooks with 1:43 left in the game to seal the win. … Kristopher Moll led the defense with nine tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. … Dylan Hopkins threw for 185 yards and a touchdown. … The Blazers outgained the Bulldogs in the first half 237-114 and took a 13-7 lead into the break.
— Dennis Tymkiw
