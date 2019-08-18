TUSCALOOSA — Where there’s a Will, there’s a way — even for true freshmen.
Alabama freshman inside linebacker Christian Harris appears to be separating himself at the weakside/Will linebacker spot, earning first-team reps beside junior starting Mike linebacker Dylan Moses during the Crimson Tide’s final preseason scrimmage Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Despite being a summer enrollee, the 6-foot-2 and 244-pound four-star product from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has seemingly impressed enough to earn a significant opportunity after the potential season-ending knee injury to redshirt senior linebacker Josh McMillon a week ago.
“He did a good job. I'd like to watch the film (but) he's a football player, it's important to him,” Saban said of Harris. “He runs and hits people. Is he where he needs to be in terms of what to do, how to do it, why it's important to do it that way? (Probably not.) But when we've had guys like this in the past, whether it was CJ Mosely playing as a freshman, Donta’ Hightower playing as a freshman, Rolando McClain playing as a freshman, we just put them in there and play them, and they get some on-the-job training.
“There's still competition at that position. But he’s a guy that’s made plays throughout fall camp so far that we’re hopeful he’ll continue to improve and develop (enough) to play as a starter.”
RB Ford injures angle
Alabama’s running back depth took another hit Saturday when redshirt freshman Jerome Ford suffered a sprained ankle early in the team’s second preseason scrimmage.
Ford, who was receiving some first-team reps Saturday as coaches softened the workload of expected starting running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr., is expected to miss a week of practice, according to Saban, meaning he’ll likely be out the remainder of preseason camp.
“We don’t think it’s all that bad, the Doc thinks it’ll be a week,” Saban said of Ford’s injury. “We did an MRI on it and think it’s OK.”
Ford is the second Crimson Tide running back to suffer an injury in the last two weeks after five-star true freshman Trey Sanders suffered a broken left foot during a practice last week. Sanders was seen in a boot and riding a small scooter prior to Saturday’s scrimmage.
Beyond Ford, Alabama’s scholarship running back depth is limited to true freshman Keilan Robinson and redshirt sophomore Chadarius Townsend, who moved back from receiver last week after Sanders’ injury.
There was some positive news on the injury front, as true freshman nose guard D.J. Dale, who has been working with the first-team defense since spring, returned to practice Saturday for the first time since suffering a sprained knee a little less than two weeks ago. Redshirt sophomore Phidarian Mathis has been working with the first-team defense at nose guard in Dale’s absence.
The coaches also held out junior tight end Miller Forristall and junior outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, two players that are coming off injuries and rehabilitation earlier this offseason.
“It’s still a work-in-progress,” Saban said.
Jones ‘way ahead’ of young QBs
After being a point of uncertainty the past several offseasons, Alabama’s quarterback situation appears to be fairly settled two weeks before the season.
While junior Tua Tagovailoa is the starter, redshirt sophomore Mac Jones seems to have solidified his hold on the backup quarterback spot during preseason practice.
“Mac is way ahead of the other guys,” Saban said, referring to freshmen Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson. “(Jones has) been here in the program for a couple of years. He knows the offense. He's really smart. He makes good decisions for the most part.”
Jones impressed during last week’s scrimmage and continues to show a better grasp of the offense than his younger challengers.
“He's been very productive in both scrimmages we've had — he really has,” Saban said of Jones. “So he got some opportunities with the first team today. We gave him some opportunities last week with the first team. … I think offensively we're good.”
