TUSCALOOSA — Shyheim Carter is widely considered one of Alabama’s smartest players, and the guy to go to if you have a question about the defense.
“I think he’s the smartest defensive back that we have,” junior strong safety Xavier McKinney said last week. “When Shy’s out there, I definitely feel a lot more comfortable, just knowing that he knows everything, he knows all the adjustments. … He’s a true vet. But I definitely think, back there in the back end, he’s that guy for us.”
There was a time when even the senior defensive back doubted he’d ever completely grasp the ins and outs of the defensive playbook.
“Let me tell you, when I first stepped on campus I was scared I wasn’t ever going to learn the playbook,” Carter said Thursday. “That was one of my biggest fears coming to college, that I wouldn’t ever learn the playbook. It was big, thick, and I was like, ‘I’ll never learn all of it.’”
Fast forward four years and he’s arguably the most knowledgeable non-coach on the field when it comes to the intricacies of Nick Saban’s complex pattern-matching scheme. It's a scheme that can be difficult for defensive backs tasked with knowing all the possible adjustments available depending on how the offensive play develops.
“Now I kind of know a lot of things and it’s helpful to know all those things,” Carter added. “It kind of helps in that I can play here or I can play there or I can tell (another teammate) what to do or what I feel is about to come.”
Yet, despite all his intimate knowledge and his experience having started 12 of 15 games last season as the team’s Star/nickel defensive back, Carter’s role this season is hardly set in stone.
“I think Shyheim Carter would fit in probably one of the top two or three players on the team from a knowledge standpoint,” Saban said. “He can answer every question in a meeting about every position. He would be a great, great coach. I think that’s what creates a lot of diversity for him as a player, to be able to play multiple positions, because he’s very smart and it means something to him.”
Still, this August, the 6-foot and 191-pound senior from Kentwood, Louisiana, has seen a majority of his preseason practice opportunities at free safety, competing for reps with fellow senior Jared Mayden while also working some with the second-team at both Star and Money.
But while some might view the change as a demotion of sorts, Carter understands the value it’s creating for the rest of the defensive backfield.
The trickle-down effect of Carter’s move to safety includes allowing Patrick Surtain II to take significant first-team reps at Star, a position that seems to suit him, which in turn opens the door for Josh Jobe to earn first-team reps at Surtain’s cornerback spot.
“I think the most important thing is you have enough guys on your team that have the diversity to learn more than one position,” Saban said. “If you have one guy go down, but you have diversity, you can still get the best guys in there that have the most experience because they have the diversity (different players) able to play multiple positions. You’re not forced to put someone in as a backup because no one else can play that position even though you have better players on your team, if that makes any sense.”
Carter is also capable of playing the Money or dime defensive back when the team utilizes a six-DB look. McKinney has trained at Money in addition to his work at strong safety, while Mayden is knowledgeable at both safety spots and Star.
Safety DeMarcco Hellams and freshman Jalen Armour-Davis have each cross-trained at two positions, effectively providing Alabama a diverse and quality three-deep at every position in the secondary.
Saban said that with a more experienced secondary this season, it's easier to be more comfortable to allow players to play multiple positions.
And much of that can be attributed to Carter’s flexibility with regard to his position, as well as his overall understanding and willingness to play multiple positions within the Alabama secondary.
“He’s spent a lot of time trying to learn this stuff. He prepares well for the games,” Saban said of Carter. “(So,) I can’t say that one position is more natural for him than the other because he’s always done a pretty good job wherever we’ve decided to put him in.”
Which is why, no matter where he practices during the week, Carter will inevitably be on the field in some capacity when it matters this fall — regardless of his designated role.
