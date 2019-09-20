Southern Miss (2-1) at Alabama (3-0)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa
TV/Radio: ESPN2/ FM-93.9, AM-920
The Line: Alabama by 39
--
Four-down territory
1. Is Alabama’s passing game unstoppable?: It looks that way. Last week Tua and company torched South Carolina for 444 yards through the air and simply had their way with the Gamecocks. It doesn’t figure to get any better Saturday against a Southern Miss defense that allowed 42 points in a win over Troy last week.
2. Should there be worry about Alabama’s lack of a running attack?: Probably not. Sure, Nick Saban likes to pound the ball in the fourth quarter when he has a lead and wants to get the game over, but screens and short passes work nearly as well. At some point, perhaps against Southern Miss, the Tide will just line up and impose their will with Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr.
3. Southern Miss can score some points: The Golden Eagles scored 47 points and put up 626 yards in the win over Troy last week. Jack Abraham threw for 463 yards and two TDs. His favorite targets were Quez Watkins, who caught seven passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns and Jaylond Adams, who had 11 catches for 180 yards.
4. This week’s goal: Get in, get a win, and get out healthy. Injuries continue to mount for Alabama, especially on defense. Alabama needs to jump out to a sizable early lead and the get the primary starters off the field as quickly as possible.
—
Key matchup
Southern Miss receivers vs. Alabama secondary
Don’t expect Quez Watkins and Jaylond Adams to put up the same numbers they did as last week, but they are dangerous. With USM likely to throw the ball around, this will be another good test for the Tide’s secondary.
—
Player of the week
Najee Harris, RB
At some point, Alabama’s running game is going to break out. Today would be a good day to give the talented, athletic Harris 25 carries to see what he can do against Southern Miss, which allows only 104.7 yards per game.
—
By the numbers
7.7: Average number of penalties Alabama is being flagged for per game this season. That ranks 102nd nationally and is double last year’s final ranking.
50.3: Alabama’s scoring average this season.
156: Yards leading rusher Najee Harris has in three games. He is the only Tide running back with more than 100 yards rushing this season.
Prediction:
Alabama 56, Southern Miss 17
Troy scored 42 points last week and Kaleb Barker threw for more than 500 yards against the Southern Miss defense. It’s doubtful the Golden Eagles will improve enough in their secondary in a week to slow Alabama’s passing attack. This is another no doubter for the Crimson Tide.
— Gregg Dewalt
