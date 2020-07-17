Alabama, after having just one previous offensive lineman commit to its 2021 signing class, added two Friday.
Tommy and James Brockermeyer — twins from All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas — committed to the Crimson Tide.
Tommy is the top tackle in the 2021 class and James is the top center. Tommy is a five-star and James a four-star, according to 247 Sports.
JC Latham, a five-star tackle from IMG Academy in Florida, was Alabama's only previous offensive line commit.
UA remains involved in the recruitments of three of the top 10 uncommitted 2021 linemen: Amarius Mims, Tristan Leigh and Terrence Ferguson.
The Brockermeyer twins, in choosing UA, turned from a strong Texas family legacy. Grandfather Kay and father Jack both played for Texas, and brother Luke is currently a linebacker for the Longhorns.
