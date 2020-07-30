Harvey Updyke, the Alabama football fan who infamously poisoned Auburn's Toomer's Corner trees, died Thursday, according to multiple reports.
He was 71.
A one-time Texas state trooper, Updyke poisoned the Toomer's trees in 2010 after he reportedly grew upset that Auburn fans had put an Auburn jersey on an Alabama statue outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium that year. Auburn rallied to beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa that season on its way to a national championship.
Before the poisoning was discovered, Updyke anonymously called "The Paul Finebaum Show" and bragged of his feat. He was soon tracked down.
Updyke pleaded guilty to poisoning the trees and was ordered in 2013 to pay Auburn University almost $800,000 in restitution. He also served more than 70 days in jail.
By September 2016, he still owed $794,000 because he was making $100 minimum monthly payments.
In 2017, a Lee County circuit judge issued a contempt of court citation for Updyke after Updyke failed to appear at a hearing. In August 2019, Updyke still had paid less than $5,000 and was living in Louisiana.
In October 2019, Updyke again failed to show up for a hearing in Lee County over why he had not paid restitution. At that point, he had paid only $6,900 of his $800,000 restitution.
By a December hearing, he had paid $3,330 more, though he did not appear. A letter from Updyke's doctor said Updyke was too ill to attend. Court records showed Updyke had most recently used a hospice and palliative care facility for a return address.
Toomer's Corner is a traditional flashpoint for Auburn fans to celebrate all football victories and major wins in other sports. The landmark trees were traditionally rolled with toilet paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.