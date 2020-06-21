Holly Ward was about 8 years old the first time she pitched in a softball game. The opponent was a rec league team from a few miles away in Hackleburg. But it was a big deal at the time.
“I’m pretty sure my knees were hitting each other, I was so nervous,” Ward said Thursday.
But it didn’t take long for the anxiety to fade and for Ward to realize the softball field circle was her spot.
Ward is a member of the TimesDaily’s all-decade softball team. She made the 4A-6A all-area team as an eighth-grader and was the TimesDaily’s 4A-6A pitcher of the year the next four years. Haleyville won Class 4A state championships when she was a sophomore and junior.
She excelled at Mississippi State, finishing with a 1.43 ERA her senior year and leaving school tied for the MSU career record with 14 shutouts, and she played one year of professional softball.
Ward is now the pitching coach for the Troy softball team. Once focused on picking just the right pitch and putting it in just the right spot, Ward’s job is now Troy’s pitchers how to do that.
“They are some awesome kids,” she said. “They are so fun to work with.”
A loud roar
Ward keeps high school mementos in her office, including her trophy for being Alabama’s Gatorade softball player of the year and state championship memorabilia.
Haleyville won the 2012 and 2013 Class 4A state titles, clinching those championships over Cherokee County and Alabama Christian, respectively.
Ward and most of the other starters on that 2012 team had played together since elementary school, when they formed a travel team that Ward remembers being overmatched against more seasoned teams.
“We were terrible,” Ward said.
But Ward loved softball. Her father, Kevon, sat on a bucket and caught for her in the yard day after day. As she got older and her pitches got more sophisticated, catching became tougher.
He extended a storage unit behind the house for her to pitch in, and they put together a pitching area with a mattress and tarp. They used string to map out a strike zone.
Ward, who was headed back to Haleyville on Thursday to celebrate Father’s Day, recognizes the time her dad put in to help her succeed.
“My dad was definitely the reason I stuck with softball,” she said.
The work she and her teammates put in together from their travel-ball struggles to AHSAA state titles provides context for why high school was a special time.
“My face is like swollen (in the pictures) because I was crying so hard. All of us were,” Ward said. “Not everybody’s hard work does pay off like that.”
Kelly Rushing, who coached Ward at Haleyville and now coaches Shoals Christian softball, thought of Ward when the recent ESPN documentary, The Last Dance, showed how much Michael Jordan demanded of his teammates.
“Kelly had a little bit of that in her, too. She had that goal of wanting to be the best,” Rushing said. “That’s not to say her teammates and her didn’t get along. They did.”
In fact, Rushing said about once a game Ward and catcher Sydney Kiser might veto a pitch he called.
“Sometimes they would call their own and not let me know about it,” Rushing said, acknowledging that was OK as long as it worked. “Most of the time, it did.”
Ward and the Lions repeated as state champs in 2013. In the clinching win, she not only pitched a shutout but went 4-for-4 with three runs scored. She hit a two-run homer to stretch the lead to 4-0, and Haleyville won 8-0.
Rushing said Haleyville had a lot of talent on offense and defense in those years. It seemed to Rushing that as situations got more chaotic or stressful, though, Ward got better.
“Very rarely are you going to come across a talent like hers,” he said.
Teaching others
Ward continued her success at Mississippi State, turning her dropball into a truly nasty pitch she could rely on even against SEC hitters. She threw nine shutouts as a senior in 2018, including a perfect game.
She played one year of professional softball with a team in Texas but quickly pivoted to coaching, spending one year as a student assistant at MSU.
She interviewed for pitching coach jobs at Troy and Chattanooga. Troy head coach Beth Mullins was an MSU assistant when Ward was being recruited.
“I’ve always been in a small town,” Ward said. “It was just, I felt like, a really good fit for me.”
But Ward’s coaching interest was no fallback plan.
“I have always said I am so much better of a coach than I am a pitcher,” Ward said.
Ward began giving pitching lessons to elementary school girls when she was in eighth or ninth grade. She worked with four pitchers this past spring, learning their skills and personalities and how to tailor her teaching to them.
“To be a great coach you have to be able to say things 85 different ways but say the same thing,” Ward said.
Troy’s best pitcher is Leanna Johnson, who shares a bond with Ward. Johnson attended Brantley High and was a high school teammate of Alex Wilcox, who played with Ward for one year at Mississippi State and who died in 2018 from ovarian cancer.
“Alex is both of our ‘why,’ like why we do it,” Ward said.
Ward calls herself a “super competitive human” and is learning the differences between coaching and playing. Preparation is still an emphasis for her, but she’s noticed calling pitches is more nerve-wracking for her than pitching was.
She knows each pitcher well and can tell when something’s off. In those moments, she likes making visits to the circle to tell a struggling pitcher a silly joke that might lighten the mood and help build confidence.
Ward said eventually she would like to be a pitching coach at a Power 5 school or a head coach.
“I definitely will continue to coach. I’m super passionate about it, as you can probably tell,” she said.
Her first year on Troy’s staff was not a typical one, but Ward hopes it reminds everyone how fortunate they are to be part of a softball program once games resume.
“Let’s just be grateful to be out here and play the game we love and have fun,” she said. “Teams that do that, you can see that.”
